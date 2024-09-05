Mark Peacock, Paul Goyette Offer Commentary on Roseville Care Facility Death

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent news report in Roseville, CA highlighted a terrifying trend that two elder abuse attorneys are speaking out on.

According to recent reports, a 90-year-old woman died after she was assaulted at a Roseville care facility, and a 77-year-old suspect was being investigated. Mark Peacock and Paul Goyette currently represent the family of a 98-year-old woman who they allege was attacked and killed by a 76-year-old fellow resident of a senior care facility.

KCRA reported the woman died on September 3 because of her injuries suffered at a residential senior care facility.

"This keeps happening, and it's completely unacceptable," said Roseville nursing home abuse attorney Mark Peacock. "These care facilities providing anything but care, and instead are putting potentially dangerous residents in close proximity to completely vulnerable ones. It must stop, these precious loved ones are our most vulnerable family members."

The attorneys filed a similar lawsuit on behalf of a 98-year-old woman who the complaint claimed was killed by a fellow resident in Santa Clara, CA. The younger resident had a history of being violent at the care facility and had a history of prior 5150 holds (a mental illness designation that someone poses a danger to themselves or others.) According to the complaint, the 98-year-old began her residency in April of 2023, but by July there were already issues. She was transferred to the hospice wing due to a bed sore on her sacrum that wasn't healing properly. While she was in the hospice care wing, she was never prescribed end of life care, rather the goal was to facilitate her bed sore to heal.

But her path to healing was cut short when at approximately 6:00 pm on the night of December 13, 2023, Vera was brutally attacked by the younger resident causing severe injuries. She had excruciating bruises on her arms, hands, neck, face and mouth. She also suffered a chipped tooth and was bleeding from her mouth when she was finally discovered. The family was not immediately notified by the facility, and eventually the 98-year-old woman died of her injuries.

The case is Adam Plares Sr. v. Covenant Care California, Mission Skilled Nursing & Subacute Center, Covenant Care Mission, Suncrest Hospice San Jose, Santa Clara Superior Court, Case No. 24CV440133.

"Every time we read about this type of horrific treatment, we're sickened and saddened," added Roseville elder abuse attorney Paul Goyette. "These facilities aren't just dropping the ball, their negligence puts the lives of seniors at risk."

SOURCE Peacock & Bartlett, a.p.c.