Mark Petrarca to Retire After 25 Years

Curt Selby Named Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Public Affairs

MILWAUKEE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS), a leader in water heating and water treatment, announced today that Mark Petrarca, senior vice president of human resources and public affairs will retire effective Aug. 1. Curt Selby, who previously worked for A. O. Smith's Electrical Products Company, has been named Petrarca's successor.

"Curt Selby is the right leader to drive our human resources strategy as we continue to grow our global business." Post this Curt Selby Mark Petrarca

Petrarca was named senior vice president of human resources and public affairs in 2005. He joined the organization in June 1999 as vice president of human resources for A. O. Smith's Water Products Company. In his current role, he oversees all domestic and international human resources activities, including policy and strategy development, employment, compensation, employee relations, performance management, organizational development and succession planning. He was actively involved in several key acquisitions and divestures during his tenure that helped shape A. O. Smith into the company it is today. Additionally, Petrarca manages all aspects of public affairs for the company and has served as a Board member for the A. O. Smith Foundation.

"Mark has left a positive imprint on the people, culture and performance of our company. He played a key role in guiding us through challenges and leading the company to become a premier employer throughout the world. We wish Mark all the best in his well-earned transition to retirement," said Kevin Wheeler, chairman and CEO. "We thank Mark for his dedication to A. O. Smith and steadfast commitment to the values and principles of our organization."

Succeeding Petrarca will be Curt Selby, who rejoins A. O. Smith on May 16 to allow for a smooth transition. Selby previously served as vice president of global human resources for A. O. Smith's Electrical Products Company from 2005 to 2011, and as director of human resources from 2001 to 2005. When Regal Beloit Corporation acquired the Electrical Products Company in 2011, he was appointed to the position of vice president of international human resources and served in that role with Regal Beloit for three years. Most recently, Selby partnered with his wife at Board & Brush Creative Studio. He served as Chief Operating Officer and helped grow the business from one location in 2015 to over 200 franchised locations today. Curt earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Wabash College.

"Curt is the right leader to drive our human resources strategy as we continue to grow our global business," said Wheeler. "He understands our strong legacy, commitment to our values and has an extensive track record of developing people and teams that deliver business results. I am confident this transition will be seamless and move the company forward."

"Throughout Mark's career at A. O. Smith, he put employees first and worked diligently to attract and retain the very best talent. With knowledge and experience of A. O. Smith as his foundation, Curt is poised to quickly transition into this critical role and continue executing the strategy and vision for the organization," said Wheeler.

About A. O. Smith

Celebrating its 150th year of business, A. O. Smith Corporation, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

