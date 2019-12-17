Mark Pukita Accepts Invitation to Speak at DeploraPalooza 2020 in Las Vegas

"It's only US!"

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mark Pukita ("Mark") is pleased to announce he has accepted an invitation to speak at "DeploraPalooza 2020" to be held in Las Vegas, NV, March 5-7, 2020.
 
Mark is a candidate for U.S. Senate, from Ohio, in the election to be held November 8, 2022.
 
DeploraPalooza organizers have explained the core purpose of the event this way:

"President Donald J. Trump needs YOUR help to unclog the drain in Washington, D.C. DeploraPalooza seeks to educate, influence, and intensify conservative communications.
 
DeploraPalooza, the best convention that hasn't happened yet. We're what the establishment fears, Free Thinking Americans!
 
We Want You! Concerned Americans seeking to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America are uniting in Las Vegas, Nevada March 5-7, 2020."
 
For more information on DeploraPalooza, go to: https://deplorapalooza.com
 
Mark is an accomplished entrepreneur who supports a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) agenda, as well as President Trump.
 
Mark is prepared to work hard to win a primary, battle a Democrat opponent in the general election, and win!
 
Most importantly, Mark is prepared to work hard and fight tirelessly for the Great People of the Great State of Ohio once elected and sworn into office.
 
He asks for your help and support, spiritual, physical, and monetary.

Mark Pukita
Candidate, U.S. Senate, 2022 (OH-R)
Mark Pukita
(614) 467-0150 &
mark@pukitaforsenate2022.com

