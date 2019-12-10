Mark Pukita Formally Announces His Candidacy for U.S. Senate, 2022 (R-OH)

Mark wants to do something to help Donald Trump continue to move the country in the right direction. This is it.

Like you, he's been:

Frustrated with Washington , sometimes angry, having that, "There's nothing I can do!" feeling.

Sick of being treated like a child and idiot by politicians.

Why start now?

To get to election day, Mark must primary Senator Portman. Portman already has a war chest for '22. Portman has $3.1M in CASH for '22, which he's spending. Mark needs time to build support and solicit donations to fund his campaign.



Why Mark?



Mark is a young 61 and will be 63 in 2022. Mark proposes to do a "1-term-and-done", be gone at 69, leaving Ohio over 8-years to identify a better, bolder, more conservative replacement for him than Senator Portman.



Mark has had a successful business career, lived a frugal lifestyle, doesn't need money or power, and will do a superb job representing Ohioans.

Mark will work for constituents, not himself.

Mark is committed to President Trump's policy agenda.

Mark is sick of RINOs – Republicans In Name Only. RINOs are as good as giving a Senate seat to the Democrats.

Mark is sick of those voting against the President.

Mark proposes to serve no more than one term.

Mark has "cracked his nut" and can't be bought.

Mark has real-world experience. He's created thousands of jobs.

Mark doesn't have a "silver spoon" mentality. He's worked for everything he has.

Mark will disclose his personal financial statements, tax returns, everything. Including his Social Security statement.

Mark is articulate, was intelligent enough to graduate summa cum laude in Electrical Engineering from The Ohio State University , and is a logical thinker.

Mark is honest & truthful, and his word is his bond.

Mark is tenacious, assertive, and when needed, can be firm.

Mark has the savings, time, and family support required to do this without distraction.

Mark is prepared to work hard to win a primary, battle a Democrat opponent in the general election, and win!

Most importantly, Mark is prepared to work hard and fight tirelessly for the Great People of the Great State of Ohio once elected and sworn into office.



He asks for your help and support, spiritual, physical, and monetary.

Mark Pukita

Candidate for U.S. Senate, 2022 (R-OH)

MARK PUKITA FOR US SENATE 2022

614) 467-0150

mark@pukitaforsenate2022.com

