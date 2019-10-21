Mark Rayner Elevated to Leadership Role for Royce International Premier Fund

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Rayner has been elevated to portfolio management leadership for Royce International Premier Fund, effective October 21, 2019. Mark has been a portfolio manager on the Fund for the past five years and a Senior Analyst on the Fund since inception. He has been at Royce researching international small-cap companies for 13 years, and has 33 years of industry experience.

Mark will be supported with company research and analysis by Jim Harvey. Jim has been researching international small-cap companies for more than 10 years, has been at Royce for 21 years, and currently works on Royce Global Value Trust, a global closed-end fund that invests in a broadly diversified portfolio of both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. Mark is also supported on the Fund by John Protos, Director of Strategic Research, who provides extensive diligence researching the management teams and operational issues particularly for potential new investments. John has been at Royce for 13 years and has 25 years of professional experience.

Royce International Premier's approach of investing in a limited number of high-quality "premier" small-caps originated with Chuck Royce with the launch of Royce Premier Fund in 1991. Over the nearly thirty years of investing in high quality small-cap companies, the firm's investment professionals have developed expertise in analyzing business models, understanding industry ecosystems, and evaluating corporate governance. The International Premier team, which has adapted these high-quality investing principles to international small-caps, has the benefit of being able to draw on the experience of their U.S. focused colleagues.

David Nadel, formerly portfolio manager, is no longer with the firm and is pursuing other opportunities.

