Mark Rieth's Detroit Liquid Ventures Acquires Lansing Brewing Company

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Rieth, owner of the recently announced Detroit Liquid Ventures, is no stranger to the brewing scene in Detroit. He knows a good beer when he tastes it. Rieth, founder and former owner of Atwater Brewery, is returning to Michigan's beer scene in a big way by acquiring a majority stake in Lansing Brewing Company and its Hard Nose Spirits, cider and winery.

Lansing Brewing Company has a long history dating back to 1898 before being shuttered during prohibition. Brought back to life in 2015, LBC has been at the heart of the craft beer scene in Michigan's capital city for nearly eight years. Located in the Stadium District, the brewery has been Lansing's place-to-go for great food and drink offering more than 20 locally brewed beers and ciders at its full-service pub and at select retailers.

"I wasn't sure I'd come back to the craft beer industry, but I'm a certified beer lover and this was a unique opportunity to connect my two favorite cities, Detroit and Lansing, Motor City meets Capital City," said Rieth. "LBC is a respected regional brand and allows me to combine my passions for brewing unique, high-quality and easy drinking beers while supporting Lansing and the Michigan State Spartan community!"

Rieth and LBC's current ownership share a common vision and commitment to the Lansing Brewing taphouse employees, operations and the guests they've served over the past eight years. The brewery, located at 518 E. Shiawassee St., will maintain its normal service and hours of operation.

"Our roots run deep in the Lansing community so finding a partner and leader who celebrates our vision and passion for serving hand crafted hospitality was important to us," said Jeremy McKowen, general manager at LBC. "That's what makes Mark Rieth the perfect fit to elevate LBC further. He's a proven leader who can build brands while also remaining local and true to our roots."

Detroit Liquid Ventures previously launched a line of "Old Head" Irish style ales – all to be brewed in Detroit. Rieth is a native Detroiter, proud of his Detroit roots and proud of his Irish-German ancestry which informs his taste. His original lagers were brewed in the German tradition; his new beers take a bow to his Irish side and include Old Head Red, Old Head Milk Chocolate Stout and Old Head Extra Pale Ale.

SOURCE Detroit Liquid Ventures