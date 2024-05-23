Mark Runyon of Tampa General Hospital Honored as 2024 Chief Financial Officer of the Year

The academic health system's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer is recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal for excellence in financial leadership and strategic growth initiatives.

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Runyon, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Tampa General Hospital (TGH), has been named a 2024 "Chief Financial Officer of the Year" by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. This honor reflects Runyon's dedication to maintaining financial stability, driving operational efficiencies and facilitating significant growth for Tampa General. Runyon and his fellow honorees were recognized during a luncheon and awards ceremony at the Hilton Tampa Downtown on May 23.

Runyon leads and oversees all financial services for Tampa General as the academic health system continues to develop its complete system of care for the community, region and state. Under Runyon's leadership, Tampa General has achieved remarkable growth in market share across Florida and extended its reach from one hospital with 17 care locations to six hospitals and more than 150 care locations. Under Runyon's leadership, Tampa General has also continued to maintain its financial growth trajectory and advance several strategic priorities for the organization, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mark's innovative thinking, tireless work ethic and unmatched business acumen have directly contributed to the success and growth of our academic health system," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "His commitment to excellence strengthens our organization every day and the investment he makes in the personal and professional development of his team members is what makes our work possible."

Runyon plays an integral role in the strategic planning and execution of the academic health system's five-year Master Facility Plan — the most substantial capital commitment in Tampa General's history.

As part of the strategic planning, execution and ongoing governance of the Master Facility Plan, Runyon has led all financial aspects of Tampa General's recent acquisition of the Bravera Health network, now TGH North, which included three acute care hospitals and their affiliated care locations in Citrus and Hernando counties. This transition included obtaining debt financing in a challenging environment, implementing core financial systems, and transitioning the acquisitions to Tampa General accounting, payroll, accounts payable, decision support, managed care contracting and reimbursement.

In addition to playing a leading role in expanding Tampa General's geographic footprint and meteoric statewide growth, Runyon is also engaged in the ongoing initiative to develop and scale the Tampa Medical and Research District, a burgeoning hub of world-class clinical care, academics, research and biotechnology, anchored by Tampa General and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

"I am proud to be included among this year's class of exemplary financial leaders in our community. This recognition is a testament to the focus, hard work and dedication of the entire Tampa General team," said Runyon. "The support and collaboration practiced at TGH as we prioritize innovation, manage risk, plan for the future needs of the communities we serve and focus on providing exceptional patient care is inspiring, and I am grateful to serve along-side our world-class physicians, leaders, and team members."

Since joining Tampa General in 2020, Runyon has been recognized nationally for his excellence in financial strategy, including being named by Becker's Hospital Review to its "Hospital and Health System CFOs to Know" and "Academic Medical Center Chief Financial Officers to Know" lists for 2023. Those accolades followed Runyon and Couris' joint recognition on the Becker's Hospital Review 2022 and 2023 lists of "Highly Successful CEO-CFO Duos," which recognized their collaborative leadership in driving innovation to improve quality and affordability of care.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal is a leading source of business and enterprise news in the Tampa Bay region. Runyon and the full "CFO of the Year" Class of 2024 are profiled here.

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

