Mark Runyon of Tampa General Hospital Honored as a Chief Financial Officer to Know

The academic health system's executive vice president and chief financial officer was recognized by Becker's Hospital Review for his excellence in financial leadership and strategic growth initiatives.

TAMPA, Fla., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Runyon, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Tampa General Hospital (TGH), has been named to Becker's Hospital Review's 2024 list of "160 Chief Financial Officers to Know." Runyon's inclusion on this list reflects his substantial impact in optimizing Tampa General's operational efficiency and integrity while ensuring the academic medical system's continued growth.

Runyon oversees all financial services for Tampa General. Under his leadership, Tampa General has expanded in market share across Florida, growing from one hospital with 17 care locations to six hospitals with more than 150 care locations. Runyon joined the academic health system in 2020 and has since maintained the organization's financial growth trajectory, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, Runyon is working to advance several strategic priorities for Tampa General.

"Tampa General's remarkable growth and prosperity are directly linked to Mark's innovative thinking, unparalleled business expertise and financial acumen," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "His devotion to excellence and tireless work ethic strengthens our organization. Not only is he deeply invested in the success of Tampa General, but he also cares deeply about the personal and professional development of our team members, recognizing their growth is the key to our collective success."

As Tampa General continues advancing its five-year Master Facility plan — the most substantial capital commitment in the academic health system's history — Runyon is integral to the strategic planning, execution and governance of the initiative, including overseeing all financial aspects of Tampa General's recent acquisition of the Bravera Health network, now TGH North.

This transition of the TGH North network, made up of three acute care hospitals and their affiliated care locations, included obtaining debt financing in a challenging environment, implementing core financial systems, and transitioning the acquisitions to Tampa General accounting, payroll, accounts payable, decision support, managed care contracting and reimbursement.

In addition to playing a key role in Tampa General's statewide growth, Runyon has been instrumental in developing the academic health system's presence in the Tampa Bay community through the ongoing growth of the Tampa Medical and Research District, a burgeoning hub of world-class clinical care, academics, research and biotechnology, anchored by Tampa General and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. The district skyline will soon include the 13-story Taneja Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Tower on Tampa General's flagship Davis Islands campus, as well as the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital, which will become one of Florida's only standalone behavioral health hospitals and the first of only four certified behavioral health teaching hospitals in Florida statute, in partnership with USF Health and Lifepoint.

"It is an honor to be named among the exemplary financial leaders in health care, but this recognition serves primarily as a testament to the unwavering focus, tireless work ethic and steadfast dedication of the entire Tampa General team," said Runyon. "It is truly inspiring to witness the support and collaboration that we foster at our organization, even as we prioritize innovation, manage risk, plan for future community needs and provide exceptional patient care."

Runyon has been recognized nationally for his excellence in financial strategy, including being named a 2024 "Chief Financial Officer of the Year" by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. In 2023, Runyon was named to Becker's Hospital Review's "Hospital and Health System CFOs to Know" and "Academic Medical Center Chief Financial Officers to Know" lists, as well as the "Highly Successful CEO-CFO Duos," which recognized Runyon and Couris' collaborative leadership in driving innovation to improve quality and affordability of care.

Becker's Hospital Review is a leading source of hospital news for clinical executives and health care professionals in the United States. The Becker's Hospital Review "160 CFOs to Know" list annually recognizes exemplary chief financial officers at U.S. health systems. Runyon and the full list of honorees can be found here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the , the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women, and the top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2022, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

