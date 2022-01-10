CANFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark S. Gervelis is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Attorney for his excellent work in the field of Law and in acknowledgment of his work at the Gervelis Law Firm.

Mark S. Gervelis

Located in Canfield, OH at 3790 Boardman-Canfield Rd, the Gervelis Law Firm has been helping members of the local community seek justice for over 14 years. Mr. Gervelis began his law firm in 2007, and has been working with the local community to help people who have been injured in car, truck, or motorcycle accidents. He specializes in Plaintiff Personal Injury Law, Wrongful Death Law, and Products Liability Law, and has gained thousands of dollars in damages for his clients.



At the Gervelis Law Firm, Mr. Gervelis and his team of talented lawyers fight for the rights of people who have been injured in serious vehicle injuries. They represent people who have been injured, suffered property damage, or lost a loved one due to a crash caused by someone elses' reckless driving. Mr. Gervelis enjoys giving victims control over their lives through legal options.



Mr. Gervelis knows that car, motorcycle, and truck accidents can have devastating consequences on a person's life. In just a moment, they can lose their health, their ability to work in the short term or long term, or lose a loved one. To make things worse, some drivers may be blamed for the accident. The combined cost of hospital bills, missed work, a destroyed vehicle, and damages can pile up. Mr. Gervelis and his team of lawyers strive to become powerful advocates for their client's rights. The firm investigates on behalf of their clients to form a strong case and hold the responsible party accountable for their actions. While the client is healing from their ordeal, the team at the Gervelis Law Firm can begin to investigate the accident and prepare for their client's future.



Gervelis Law currently has offices in Toledo, Canfield, Columbus, Akron, and Warren, Ohio. They can meet clients at their home or hospital room for convenience if they are still recovering from an automobile accident.



To pursue his education, Mr. Gervelis attended the Cleveland Marshall College of Law School, where he earned his Juris Doctor degree. He is a board-certified Civil Trial Attorney certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy (now known as the National Board of Legal Specialty Certification (NBLSC). Mr. Gervelis is certified to practice law in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington.



Before he was running his own firm, Mr. Gervelis worked at Harsham & Gervelis for 15 years, where he was the Chief Trial Lawyer. He now has 35 years experience in the field of Law.



Mr. Gervelis is a member of the Ohio Association for Justice, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, Mahoning Trumbull Trial Lawyers, and the Ohio Bar Association. He was named an Ohio Super Lawyer from 2007-2012 and 2014-2016, and is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.



For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit https://www.gervelislaw.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]







