Mark S. Grubb, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PUYALLUP, Wash., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark S. Grubb, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as Pediatrician at Woodcreek Healthcare By Mary Bridge.

Board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics, Dr. Grubb has over 35 years of experience as a Pediatrician, spending the last 31 years at Woodcreek Healthcare. He specializes in ear infections, skin diseases, autism, asthma, well baby and crisis care. Passionate about contributing to the field of Pediatrics, Dr. Grubb currently has a patent pending on an ear device designed to treat ear infections without the use of antibiotics and has authored numerous research publications on ear infection prevention and management. Dr. Grubb dedicates himself to helping parents make strong medical decisions for their children; "It is a privilege to encourage parents in raising strong moral children".

Woodcreek Healthcare by Mary Bridge offers caring, compassionate and quality Pediatric services to the community of Pierce County, Washington. With over 30 providers dedicated to exceptional care, Woodcreek Healthcare has Urgent Care, Behavioral Health, Asthma-Allergy, and General Pediatric services.

Committed to providing unceasing care, Woodcreek Healthcare hosts a blog on their website for patients to gain additional insight on Pediatric healthcare and offers telephone triage services available seven days a week for convenient care.

Dr. Grubb earned his Medical Degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in 1981. He completed his Pediatric Residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston in 1984.

In his free time, Dr. Grubb enjoys riding his bicycle and volunteering with Young Life, an organization dedicated to introducing adolescents to Jesus Christ and helping them grow in their faith.

In memory of Dr. Ralph Feigan, the Head of the Pediatric Department at Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Grubb dedicates this recognition.

For more information, please visit www.woodcreekhealthcare.com

