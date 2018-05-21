Mark Sciortino Joins Vestcom as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development

"I am ecstatic to join such a strong team focused on engaging shoppers at the first moment of truth: the shelf edge," said Mark. "Industry dynamics are creating a massive opportunity for us to more deeply support our retail clients. It has never been a better time to be a shopper, Vestcom will accelerate how it helps our retail partners make their shopping experience more distinct and engaging, further enabling them to thrive in the post omni-channel shopping environment."

"My leadership team and I are excited to have Mark join Vestcom in this newly created role," said John Lawlor, Vestcom CEO. "We are confident his experience and passion will help us identify even more ways to serve our clients and further fuel our growth."

About Vestcom International, Inc.

Little Rock, Ark.-based Vestcom is the leading provider of customized shelf-edge communications and specialized marketing services for the retail industry—delivering proven results and influencing shopper behavior at the point-of-decision for the nation's top retailers and their suppliers, processing more than two billion price/promotion updates weekly through its production facilities located across the United States. Vestcom's services benefit retail clients by reducing total cost of ownership, increasing retail sales and coordinating in-store execution with retailers and their brand partners. For more information about Vestcom visit www.vestcom.com

