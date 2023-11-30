Mark Sekula Named Next President/Chief Executive Officer at RBFCU

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union

Sekula to replace Christopher W. O'Connor and assume duties as President/CEO in mid-March 2024

LIVE OAK, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors at Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) has chosen Mark Sekula to be RBFCU's next President/Chief Executive Officer. Sekula will officially begin this position in mid-March 2024 and will replace Christopher W. O'Connor upon his retirement.

O'Connor has served RBFCU for more than 34 years, having started at the credit union in 1989 as director for the Internal Audit department. He became president in 2011 and President/CEO in January 2013.

Mark Sekula will take the reins as Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union's next President/Chief Executive Officer in mid-March 2024.
The RBFCU board conducted an internal search to fill the President/CEO position. This was the case when RBFCU promoted O'Connor to President/CEO from his role as EVP-Chief Operating Officer. Sekula has served as Executive Vice President-Chief Financial Officer since January 2019 and has worked at RBFCU for 23 years.

"We are very pleased with the development of our executive group at RBFCU, and we see the respect they have from our employees," RBFCU Board Chair Edward Polansky said. "We did not want to disturb the culture of how employees here truly care for other employees and how they care for our members.

"We are focused on continuing the momentum that Chris generated with his leadership, and we know that Mark will continue to lead RBFCU to even greater heights in the future."

Sekula was elevated to an EVP position at RBFCU in 2011, and he served in roles as Chief Lending Officer and COO. In his current role as EVP/CFO, Sekula has overseen RBFCU's growth past $10 billion in assets, making RBFCU the largest credit union in Texas with more than $17.8 billion in assets and more than 1 million members.

Sekula originally came to RBFCU in 2000 as vice president of the Consumer Lending department, and he's been a senior vice president for both the Consumer Lending and Business Services departments. He and his family are natives of Poth, Texas, and he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State).

Sekula's experience before coming to RBFCU ranged from a regionally based credit union to a role on a national scale with Ford Motor Credit Corporation.

About Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union
Established in 1952, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative whose mission is to improve members' economic well-being and quality of life. With assets exceeding $17.8 billion, RBFCU serves more than 1 million members at 62 branches throughout Texas, and online at rbfcu.org and the RBFCU Mobile® app.

Salvador Guerrero, Assistant Vice President-Communications
[email protected]
210-637-4287

News Releases in Similar Topics

