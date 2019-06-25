Mark Singer Joins Blackhawk Network as Managing Director, Asia Pacific

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded payments provider Blackhawk Network today announced that Mark Singer has joined the company as managing director, Asia Pacific. In his new role, Singer will lead Blackhawk's operations in Asia-Pacific markets.

A payments industry veteran, Singer has nearly two decades of experience in senior management roles, including eight years of experience in the Asia-Pacific region. Before joining Blackhawk, he served as senior vice president Asia at the payment technology company, InComm. Prior to that, Singer played a key role in establishing Coinstar's gift card distribution business in Europe and managed European operations for Marriott Hotel's global incentive and gift card marketing division.

"Mark is an accomplished leader, and we are pleased to welcome him to Blackhawk," said Greg Brown, Blackhawk senior vice president of international. "His extensive payments experience and proven track record leading businesses in Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific markets make him a strong addition to our international leadership team."

Talbott Roche, CEO and president added, "As demand for branded payments continues to increase across the globe, Mark will help us continue our successful expansion in this key region."

As managing director, Asia Pacific, Singer will be based out of Hong Kong and report to Brown.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programs in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

