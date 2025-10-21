Mark Spain Real Estate Welcomes New CEO David Zanaty

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Spain Real Estate is excited to announce David Zanaty as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. This marks a pivotal moment for the firm as it enters a new phase of growth, building upon the strong foundation and culture that founder Mark Spain has passionately developed.

David Zanaty

Mark Spain led a nearly year-long search to find the right leader to take Mark Spain Real Estate into the future. This transition will allow Mark Spain to step forward into a new strategic role as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, where he will focus on long-term vision, innovation, and strategic guidance. Mark remains deeply committed to the company's core values, clients, and team as he supports this leadership evolution.

"We conducted an extensive 12-month search to find the right leader to join forces with our team and take Mark Spain Real Estate to the next level," said Mark Spain. "David's proven track record and shared vision make him the perfect fit to accelerate our growth while preserving the culture that makes us unique."

David Zanaty brings more than 25 years of transformational leadership in real estate, having driven growth and operational excellence at companies like Roofstock, Mynd, and Opendoor. His expertise in scaling organizations and delivering results aligns seamlessly with Mark Spain Real Estate's ambitions.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Mark Spain Real Estate," said David Zanaty. "With Mark's ongoing vision and a talented team that has outperformed the market across cycles, we will write the next chapter of innovation and scale while delivering even greater value to our clients and agents."

David has an impressive background scaling operations and driving growth in a variety of asset classes and geographies. He will help Mark Spain Real Estate accelerate its expansion, innovation, and position as a market leader.

This leadership transition is designed to propel momentum and unlock new opportunities for Mark Spain Real Estate. With Mark's continued strategic involvement as Executive Chairman and David's leadership as CEO, the company is well-positioned to reach new heights. Together, their combined leadership will ensure stability while driving progress, empowering employees, and enhancing the client experience.

About Mark Spain Real Estate - Mark Spain Real Estate is the most trusted name in real estate, earning more 5-star reviews than any other U.S. firm. It has been named a top real estate team in the U.S. for closed transactions for nine straight years, including being the number one real estate team in the U.S. for five consecutive years by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. The company is also a nine-time Inc. 5000 recipient, an annual list honoring the fastest-growing private companies in America. Additionally, the brokerage has been named an Inc. 5000 Regional honoree for the Southeast as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the region three times.

Mark Spain Real Estate has also made the Real Trends 500 list of top-producing real estate firms for six consecutive years—an honor reserved for the top half of 1% of all brokerages in the country. The company has been honored as one of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Top Workplaces six times since it was founded in 2016. It has also earned the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Award for seven years, as one of metro Atlanta's top 100 fastest-growing, privately held companies. Mark Spain Real Estate has made eight appearances on Atlanta's Top 25 Real Estate Companies annual list, was named to Nashville's Top 25 residential real estate list, has been included in Raleigh's Top 25 real estate list twice, and made its fourth appearance on the Charlotte list this year. Additionally, Mark Spain Real Estate was named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's list of Best Places to Work for four consecutive years.

As a company leader with cutting-edge ideas like its Guaranteed Offer program, Mark Spain was honored in 2022 for a second year as a Real Estate Newsmaker. Compiled by RISMedia, a leading residential real estate industry information provider, the Newsmakers list includes 300 industry professionals in North America. Mark Spain was also recognized as one of the PropTech 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate and has been named to Real Estate Almanac/Swanepoel Power 200, a list of the most impactful industry leaders. The firm had a record sales year again in 2024, with more than $3.2 billion in gross sales volume. In line with its core value of leading with a servant's heart, Mark Spain Real Estate also has ongoing partnerships with charitable causes to give back to the communities the company serves.

SOURCE Mark Spain Real Estate