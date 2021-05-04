Mark Springett joins AmeriLife as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Data and Analytics

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing annuity, life, and health insurance solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Mark Springett as senior vice president, Enterprise Data and Analytics.

Springett most recently served as head of Data Science, Business Intelligence (BI) and Data at Allianz Life, where he built the Enterprise Data Science and BI Center of Excellence, spearheaded the enterprise analytics transformation and developed an overall enterprise data strategy that was optimized for reporting and analytics.

In his new role, Springett will partner with executive management to support the realization of financial targets by leading the execution and management of a comprehensive enterprise data and analytics strategy. He will also serve as chair of the enterprise data and analytics governance team and manage and lead operational analytic efforts across the enterprise.

In addition, Springett will be charged with managing a diverse set of stakeholders and building an improved data and analytics development process to increase output, helping to accelerate company growth and performance.

"We will be looking to Mark to make data an additional competitive advantage through our ability to efficiently extract insights from our proprietary data and intellectual property," said Tim Calvert, COO of AmeriLife. "His recommendations on data, business intelligence, and data science will be extremely valuable to AmeriLife as we grow and evolve."

"I'm looking forward to joining AmeriLife and helping to oversee the company's enterprise data and analytics processes," said Springett. "I'm grateful for this opportunity to help AmeriLife's business leaders, principals, marketers and financial professionals leverage more insights from our data that drive financial results."

Springett holds an MBA in Finance from the Anderson School at UCLA, a BA in Economics with a Statistics Emphasis from the University of Toronto and an AS in Real Estate from El Camino College. He is in progress to receive his MS in Statistics from Texas A&M University.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 200,000 insurance agents and advisors, 40 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook an LinkedIn for more information.

