Mark-Taylor Companies Debuts Season 2 of Multifamily Forward Podcast

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark-Taylor Companies, a leading luxury multifamily developer, owner, manager and consultant in Arizona and Nevada, is proud to announce Season 2 of the Multifamily Forward podcast.

As the economic landscape continues to evolve, Multifamily Forward discusses expert insights and strategies essential for navigating today's dynamic multifamily and real estate market. Presented by Mark-Taylor Consulting, each episode of this season features exclusive interviews with industry experts, guiding viewers toward making smart investments in today's market.

Unlock the future of multifamily real estate with your hosts John Carlson, President of Mark-Taylor, and Adam Greco, Director of Portfolio Development at Mark-Taylor. Mark-Taylor Companies announces Season 2 of the Multifamily Forward podcast.

"Season 2 of Multifamily Forward focuses on actionable guidance and analytical discussions, rooted in robust data," shared President of Mark-Taylor Companies, John Carlson. "Whether you're navigating market fluctuations or seeking fresh investment avenues, our podcast is your compass, offering wisdom from top industry voices."

Listeners can tune in to Multifamily Forward on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music. Here is an inside look of what Season 2 has in store:

How to Optimize Performance in a Market Downturn

Master the Phoenix Real Estate Market

Rising Costs of Property & Casualty Insurance

Why Businesses Invest in Arizona

In addition to the podcast, Mark-Taylor Consulting offers a suite of consulting services, customized to their clients across the multifamily industry. Clients can partner with Mark-Taylor to tap into their decades of knowledge, experience, and data, to receive support that maximizes their investments from ideation through stabilization and beyond.

To stay updated on the latest episodes of Multifamily Forward, visit: https://www.youtube.com/@MultifamilyForward

About Mark-Taylor Companies

Established in 1985, Mark-Taylor Companies is a leading developer, owner, and investment manager of luxury multifamily residences in Arizona and Nevada. At Mark-Taylor (MT), our timeless mission is to create exceptional communities that invite, inspire and feel like home.

Our organization is humbled to have been named Ranking Arizona's #1 Multi-Family Builders and Management for 13 consecutive years. As we continue to expand our footprint, our priority remains unchanged – people come first. From residents and team members to business partners and clients, Mark-Taylor provides exceptional, 5-star experiences to all.

Contact: [email protected]

