Mark-Taylor Companies Selects Fetch as Package Management Solution

Fetch deploys direct-to-door system for Arizona's second-largest multifamily owner

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , the first and only off-site package management solution for apartment communities, today announced a partnership with the Mark-Taylor Companies. Mark-Taylor is the largest multifamily housing developer in Arizona, the largest owner of Class A communities in Arizona, and a seasoned third-party property manager across the Southwest. Fetch recently launched at several luxury communities managed by Mark-Taylor and will expand across more communities in their portfolio throughout 2022.

Fetch is the only package management solution that completely removes the package burden from on-site property management teams, freeing them to focus on customer service and leasing apartments. Fetch coordinates directly with residents for deliveries, optimizing and enhancing the process by enabling residents to schedule package arrivals at a time that is most convenient for them.

"We needed a package management solution that first and foremost improves the resident experience, and also lifts package responsibilities from our team members' shoulders," said Mark-Taylor President John Carlson. "Fetch is the best solution to support our team members while offering residents package delivery service catered to their personal schedules and needs. At Mark-Taylor, we are excited to experience the unique benefits that Fetch will bring to our communities."

Fetch's innovative, direct-to-door package delivery service partners directly with all major carriers to receive and store packages off-site, utilizing a network of local facilities. It is the only package management solution capable of scaling alongside the ever-increasing e-commerce trends.

"Mark-Taylor is tracking online consumer trends and they know what those projections mean for package volume at their communities. If it's not already, package management at multifamily properties will quickly be an unrealistic undertaking," said Michael Patton, Founder and CEO of Fetch. "Mark-Taylor recognizes that the package burden isn't something they can ask their team to carry any longer, and by deploying Fetch, they have effectively addressed the situation. We're honored to be selected as a package management solution for such an innovative company, and we're looking forward to a successful partnership."

Online consumerism and package delivery volume at multifamily properties show no signs of slowing. E-commerce growth projections from statista estimate growth of 14.96% each year through 2025. Fortunately, Fetch is keeping pace. The company raised more than $110 million in recent years to help it scale to meet national needs. Fetch is opening 20 new markets in 2022 while continuing to expand its footprint in existing markets to service more customers.

About Fetch

Fetch was founded in 2016 in Dallas, Texas, and has since expanded across the country to scale with current and new clients. The last-mile package delivery company currently operates in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas / Fort Worth, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Palm Beach, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Antonio, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa and Washington, D.C. Fetch accepts deliveries at local Fetch-operated facilities and works directly with residents to schedule door-to-door delivery.

The proven system solves the package problem for multifamily properties and provides residents with a convenient and time-saving amenity. With e-commerce growing rapidly, Fetch is a scalable solution for apartment owners and managers struggling to deal with the exponential growth of resident deliveries.

Fetch currently serves more than 250,000 apartment homes at 900 communities. For more information, visit www.fetchpackage.com .

SOURCE Fetch Package