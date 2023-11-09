Mark-Taylor Companies Unveils New Consulting Division with Expanded Services

News provided by

Mark-Taylor Residential

09 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark-Taylor Companies, a leading luxury multifamily developer, owner and manager in Arizona and Nevada, is proud to announce the official launch of Mark-Taylor Consulting (MTC), its third division of business. Initiated in 2021, MTC has now expanded into an official offering to provide consultation throughout the entirety of the asset life cycle, extending beyond traditional property management.

Continue Reading
Multifamily Forward, hosted by John Carlson, president of Mark-Taylor, and moderated by Adam Greco, director of Portfolio Development, discusses the latest insights in multifamily, joined by industry leaders.
Multifamily Forward, hosted by John Carlson, president of Mark-Taylor, and moderated by Adam Greco, director of Portfolio Development, discusses the latest insights in multifamily, joined by industry leaders.

Established in 1985, Mark-Taylor's expertise is rooted in decades of market knowledge, a distinct understanding of operational excellence and award-winning services. Through the launch of MTC, clients may consolidate their services to partner with Mark-Taylor throughout every asset life cycle stage – from strategic planning, pre-development, feasibility studies, acquisition underwriting, to property management and disposition.

MTC's initial consulting offerings include but are not limited to:

  1. Multifamily Metrics: Monthly subscription to economic reporting that provides an in-depth analysis of the market and its influences on the industry

  2. Pre-Development Consulting: Detailed operational budgeting, in-depth feasibility analyses, unit mix and size recommendations, and supply and demand forecasts

  3. Marketing: Strategy, reporting and analysis, advertising campaigns, event management, and website audits and optimization

  4. Branding and Design Services: Videography, brand kits and naming and visual identity creation

  5. Public Relations: Strategy, press releases, media advisories, and more

"This venture into consulting enables us to offer a comprehensive suite of services to our clients, providing more support than ever. While we are based in Arizona and Nevada, MTC has no borders and we are now accessible to clients nationwide," stated John Carlson, President of Mark-Taylor.

To preview the consulting expertise offered by MTC, Mark-Taylor invites you to listen to their new podcast, Multifamily Forward, premiering in early November 2023 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and YouTube. Hosted by John Carlson, and moderated by Adam Greco, Director of Portfolio Development, the podcast discusses the latest insights in multifamily, joined by industry leaders.

In this new expansion, Mark-Taylor remains committed to delivering trusted quality and unparalleled service consistent with their historic foundation. Learn more by contacting the Consulting team at [email protected].

About Mark-Taylor Companies 

Established in 1985, Mark-Taylor Companies is a privately held, Arizona-based consultant, developer, owner, and investment manager of multifamily communities. Learn more about Mark-Taylor, its Arizona and Nevada communities, and what makes the organization a premier specialized multifamily management firm by visiting https://www.mark-taylor.com/  

Contact: LAVIDGE
[email protected]

SOURCE Mark-Taylor Residential

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.