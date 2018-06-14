Mark-Taylor receives Healthiest Employers Award

Mark-Taylor's Wellness team, which includes President John Carlson, work tirelessly to develop an assortment of health-oriented freebies, resources, incentives, and activities to offer its 428 local employees. Team members can take advantage of free weekly boot camp classes and discounted program packages at a nearby training facility.

Group wellness events are also well attended, like the annual Pat's Run, a 4.2-mile run honoring the life and legacy of Pat Tillman. This past year, 80 employees signed up for the run. Company-wide initiatives like the Fit Bit Challenge, gives its competitive staff a fun way to measure and reach goals while reaping rewards. An internal blog features Wellness Wednesdays posts, which provide team members with healthy recipes, ideas, and exercise and training tips.

"Employers who focus on wellness not only promotes employee productivity, it also encourages comradery and boosts morale," said Carlson. "It's a win-win for everyone."

About Mark-Taylor

Mark-Taylor operates more than $2.5 billion in multifamily investment real estate, encompassing 40-plus communities in Arizona and Nevada. The company is ranked nationally as the #1 Best Place to Work in Multifamily by the Best Companies Group, the Top Multifamily Manager in Ranking Arizona, The Top Commercial Developer and one of Arizona's Healthiest Employers in the Phoenix Business Journal, and among Arizona's 100 Most Admired Companies. More information is at www.mark-taylor.com.

