MARK-TAYLOR RESIDENTIAL ADDS HIGH-RISE MICRO-UNIT COMMUNITY IN DOWNTOWN PHOENIX TO ITS PORTFOLIO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark-Taylor Residential, a leading developer, owner and investment manager of multifamily communities in the Southwest, welcomes Derby into its management portfolio. Located at 800 N. 2nd St. in the Roosevelt Row district of Downtown Phoenix, Derby features uniquely designed high-rise, micro-unit homes that measure from 328 square feet to 834 square feet.

The rooftop lounge at the Derby. The pool at the Derby high-rise micro-unit community.

Offering a forward-thinking approach within multifamily housing, Derby is Mark-Taylor's first high-rise micro-unit community. "The Derby's micro apartments offer a uniquely minimalist lifestyle, designed for the on-the-go resident to enjoy living in the heart of Downtown Phoenix," says John Carlson, President of Mark-Taylor. "This exciting addition to our management portfolio is reflective of Mark-Taylor's commitment to evolving our services today, to meet the resident needs of tomorrow."

The 21 floors of micro-units at Derby feature awe-inspiring amenities and make a chic, fast-paced lifestyle in the arts district a reality. Future-forward features like integrated smart home technology, classic touches like Murphy beds, and built-in storage help cut down on clutter—a home at Derby is all about convenience.

Boasting an impressive Walk Score of 86, Roosevelt Row ranks notably for its pedestrian friendliness. This highly desirable locale connects Derby residents with top rated art galleries, world-class restaurants, nightlife hot spots, retail destinations, Downtown's office towers, and more. From effortless daily commutes to epic nights out, Derby's unmatched downtown location delivers an incredible lifestyle.

For more information about Derby, visit https://www.marktaylor.com/apartments/az/phoenix/derby/.

About Mark-Taylor Companies

Established in 1985, Mark-Taylor Companies is a privately held, Arizona based developer, owner, and investment manager of multifamily communities. The company ranks as the largest apartment developer in Arizona's history, the second largest owner of rental communities in the state and is the investment manager to over 22,000 units.

The company is ranked nationally as the #1 Best Place to Work in Multifamily by the Best Companies Group, locally as the Top Multifamily Manager in Ranking Arizona, The Top Commercial Developer and Healthiest Employers in the Phoenix Business Journal and is listed among Arizona's 100 Most Admired Companies. For more information, visit http://www.mark-taylor.com/ .

Media Contact:

LAVIDGE

[email protected]

SOURCE Mark-Taylor Residential