Mark-Taylor Residential Earns No. 1 Ranking Nationwide in 2025 TALi Awards

Arizona-based Owner/Operator Secures 13 Spots in Top 100

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark-Taylor Residential (Mark-Taylor), one of the nation's leading multifamily development, management and consulting companies, has secured the top spot in the United States in J Turner Research's 2025 TALi Awards . A prestigious benchmark recognizing top performance, among 1.35 million units or 5,370 apartment communities, the award is based on real-time resident satisfaction.

Experience luxury living at San Artes in North Scottsdale, Ariz. Mark-Taylor Residential secures 13 spots in 2025 TALi Awards Top 100

Overall, Mark-Taylor placed 13 properties in the Top 100 in the 'conventional apartment communities' category, a testament to delivering impactful resident experiences portfolio-wide.

"Congratulations to Mark Taylor for ranking as the top company with the highest average loyalty scores across their portfolio. This recognition is a testament to their teams' steadfast focus on delivering a consistently remarkable resident experience to earn their residents' loyalty throughout the year," said J Turner Research Co-founder and President, Joseph Batdorf.

The TALi Awards, presented by J Turner Research, evaluate apartment communities using an objective scoring system centered around resident survey feedback, highlighting the companies and communities that exceed industry standards. Mark-Taylor's strong national performance reflects an ongoing focus on people-first service, responsive management and high-quality living spaces that enhance residents' quality of life.

"Earning number one in the nation is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our teams' daily dedication," said Mark-Taylor CEO, John Carlson. "We're proud to be recognized for the 5-star experiences we thoughtfully create for residents and the consistent operational excellence demonstrated at every community, especially amid a challenging market."

From first impressions to long-term retention, the company's culture emphasizes white glove service, timeless quality and attention to detail — elements that shape how residents feel about where they live. This achievement positions Mark-Taylor as a standout leader in multifamily, setting the standard for resident satisfaction beyond its Arizona and Nevada roots.

About Mark-Taylor Companies

Established in 1985, Mark-Taylor Companies is a leading developer, owner and investment manager of luxury multifamily residences in Arizona and Nevada. At Mark-Taylor, their timeless mission is to create exceptional communities that invite, inspire and feel like home. The organization is humbled to have been named Ranking Arizona's #1 Multi-Family Management and Builder for 15 consecutive years. The company leverages its decades of award-winning expertise through Mark-Taylor Consulting, providing multifamily clients nationwide with a wide range of tailored consulting services.

Contact:

LAVIDGE PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Mark-Taylor Residential