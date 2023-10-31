Mark-Taylor Residential Partners with iApartments to Centralize Leasing and Maintenance Services

iApartments Inc. to Digitize All Mark-Taylor Communities

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iApartments, a leader in smart apartment technology for multifamily communities, announces a formal partnership with Mark-Taylor Residential (Mark-Taylor). Functioning as a private developer, owner, and operator, the company ranks as the largest apartment developer in Arizona's history and the second-largest owner of rental communities in the state. Nevada.

The partnership aligns with the growing need for multifamily property owners and management companies to adopt innovative solutions, streamlining leasing and maintenance operations. Smart technology, driven by automation, effectively reduces overhead costs and enhances operational efficiencies to benefit both management teams and residents.

How iApartments enables Centralized Leasing & Maintenance:

Supports "shared property personnel" model

Fully automates and manages self-guided tour

scheduling and access to vacant or model units

scheduling and access to vacant or model units Seamlessly integrates with Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) systems

Alerts remote maintenance teams to promptly act on water leaks or HVAC issues

act on water leaks or HVAC issues

"The value of the iApartments platform is its powerful ability to support centralized operations by leveraging smart technology across the most important aspects of asset management and maintenance operations. Many of our clients have evolved from fully staffed onsite teams to a hybrid model that shares roles and responsibilities between properties," says CEO of iApartments, Dave Magrisso. "We could not be more excited to help transform Mark-Taylor's portfolio of communities into fully digitized, intelligent residential buildings."

Each iApartments feature assists in upholding Mark-Taylor's promise of delivering 5-star service.

"This collaboration represents a pivotal step within our strategic game plan as we pioneer a centralized operations model that sets a new benchmark for excellence," emphasizes Vice President of Marketing and Technology at Mark-Taylor Residential, Dustin Lacey. "iApartments' forward-thinking platform empowers our teams to operate with greater efficiency and seamlessly delivers actionable data that integrates with our Central Office software."

iApartments' smart home solution provides connectivity with no Wi-Fi required. Each residence is equipped with industry-leading smart hardware – a smart lock, leak sensors, smart thermostat, and the optionality to add features like smart lighting or voice assistant devices.

About iApartments

iApartments transforms multifamily properties into smart apartment communities. Founded by multifamily and smart home trailblazers, iApartments combines its next-gen automation technology with a disruptive approach that removes the upfront challenges for new and retrofit communities, so they can leverage the power of an enterprise-level platform with simplicity. Its turnkey smart home solution improves asset protection, enables smart access, and automates and manages self-guided tours to enhance residents' living experiences, maximize operational efficiencies for property managers, and increase Net Operating Income (NOI) for property owners while also delivering on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. Since 2020, iApartments has experienced accelerated growth and become trusted by the world's largest apartment operators.

About Mark-Taylor Companies

Established in 1985, Mark-Taylor Companies is a privately held, Arizona-based developer, owner, and investment manager of multifamily communities. The company ranks as the largest apartment developer in Arizona's history, the second largest owner of rental communities in the state and is the investment manager to over 22,000 units.

Learn more about Mark-Taylor, its Arizona and Nevada communities, and what makes the organization a premier specialized multifamily management firm by visiting https://www.mark-taylor.com/

