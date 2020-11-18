Mark Templeton, Former Citrix CEO, Joins Workspot Board of Directors

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot, the Enterprise Desktop Cloud company, today announced that Mark Templeton, former Citrix CEO, has joined Workspot's board of directors as an independent director. Previously, he had been serving as a member of Workspot's advisory board. Templeton has played a foundational role in the evolution of virtual desktops in the end-user computing industry and shares Workspot's vision for transforming the enterprise desktop into a 100% cloud-native business utility service delivered from any hyperscale cloud.

Increased data security risks, work-from-anywhere requirements, gig economy trends and cloud transformation investments by enterprises are driving the growth in fully cloud-native, enterprise desktop services. Templeton's inventive thinking, in conjunction with his expertise in building and scaling software businesses, resulted in Citrix growing revenue from $15 million to over $3 billion during his 20 year tenure. His experience will help Workspot grow the primary market for desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) as a mainstream element of enterprise cloud transformation.

Workspot's growth is accelerating as organizations look for an approach to enterprise desktops that speeds provisioning, radically simplifies operations and delivers industry-leading availability – all within a Zero Trust Security model. Unlike do-it-yourself (DIY) virtual desktop infrastructures, Workspot is the only SaaS platform to deliver enterprise-class virtual desktops with a 100% cloud-native architecture.

Mark Templeton, independent director, Workspot, said: "I'm very pleased to be collaborating with the Workspot team to help more enterprises benefit from Workspot's innovative Enterprise Desktop Cloud. Businesses are facing a daunting level of business ambiguity and uncertainty today, and IT teams' thinking has to be more strategic than ever to successfully navigate the pace of change in these uncharted waters. The speed, security, and economics of a SaaS approach to enterprise desktops is a fundamental component to the acceleration of an enterprise's digital transformation."

Amitabh Sinha, CEO and co-founder, Workspot, said: "We are experiencing an exciting time of growth as we collaborate with our customers to achieve the agility that helps them thrive. We believe the best way to deliver enterprise desktops is through a hyperscale multi-cloud service that is 100% cloud-native. The business success our customers are realizing proves this every day. Mark's commitment to innovation and his customer-first philosophy mirrors our own, and I am very pleased to welcome his guidance as we seek to make cloud-native DaaS a cornerstone of enterprise cloud transformation."

