Mark Tepper Law Firm Alerts Investors as Barclays and Credit Suisse Announce ETNs closing

"Exchange traded notes (ETNs) are exotic debt offerings keyed to baskets of stocks or commodities. Investors may be unaware that Barclays warns that Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) are innovative investment products from Barclays that seek to provide investors with a way to access the returns of a market or strategy, less investor fees and costs. An investment in ETNs involves significant risks, including possible loss of principal, and may not be suitable for all investors," the Mark Tepper Law firm noted in the Investor Alert posted to its website MarkTepper.com

In February, Credit Suisse, which also offered ETNs, then closed several ETNs that bet against the market. Investors in these ETNs lost almost all of their investment. One of Credit Suisse's exchange traded notes, the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN, which it issued and is known by its trading symbol XIV, dropped from about $99 to $10 overnight. Credit Suisse has closed XIV, buying it back at under $10.

If you lost money because your broker recommended investing in ETNs you may have a claim against your broker. For a free case evaluation from the law firm of Mark A. Tepper P.A., email attorney Mark A. Tepper at askmark@marktepper.com or telephone 954-961-0096.

About Mark A. Tepper, P.A. (www.MarkTepper.com)

Attorney Mark A. Tepper is the former Chief Trial Counsel at the New York Attorney General's Bureau of Investor Protection and Securities. He has earned the reputation of "Investor Advocate" while practicing law for over 35 years representing individual investors. FINRA arbitrators have upheld stockbroker fraud claims filed by Mr. Tepper against many brokerage firms. A member of the Florida, New York and California Bars, Mr. Tepper is peer-reviewed for 17 consecutive years as AV PREEMINENT® for ethical standards and legal ability. It's the highest rating of lawyers in the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mark Hopkinson, NewsMark Public Relations

561-852-5767 mhopkinson@newsmarkpr.com

http://www.newsmarkpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-tepper-law-firm-alerts-investors-as-barclays-and-credit-suisse-announce-etns-closing-300646797.html

SOURCE Mark A. Tepper, P.A.

Related Links

http://www.marktepper.com

