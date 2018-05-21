Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims

"Generally, eligibility to file a claim is six years from the investment purchase. Once the eligibility period ends, your claim is barred forever regardless of its merits," Attorney Mark Tepper, a former New York Assistant Attorney General and Chief Trial Counsel at the Bureau of Investor Protection and Securities, said.

"Sometimes, the period can be extended depending on the facts but that is the exception and not the rule," Mr. Tepper added.

Joy Rosen, a widow who recently recovered all losses in oil and gas securities including LINN Energy, LLC, and Breitburn Energy Partners, LP, has praised the Mark Tepper law firm for its work in representing her claim for damages against Wells Fargo [NYSE: WFC].

"We were so happy when I got the news that I had won, and all credit goes to my attorney Mark Tepper and his law firm," Mrs. Rosen said.

A FINRA arbitrator awarded Mrs. Rosen compensatory damages, interest, attorney's fees, and filing fee reimbursement.

Attorney Mark A. Tepper is the former Chief Trial Counsel at the New York Attorney General's Bureau of Investor Protection and Securities. He has earned the reputation of "Investor Advocate" while practicing law for over 35 years representing individual investors. FINRA arbitrators have upheld stockbroker fraud claims filed by Mr. Tepper against many brokerage firms. A member of the Florida, New York and California Bars, Mr. Tepper is peer-reviewed for 17 consecutive years as AV PREEMINENT® for ethical standards and legal ability. It's the highest rating of lawyers in the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory.

