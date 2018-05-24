"If your broker, including UBS broker WILLIAM DAVID HOBBY CRD# 2240076, recommended CEMPRA, INC (formerly Nasdaq: CEMP) and/or MainGate MLP Fund, Class A (AMLPX), Class C (MLCPX), Class I (IMLPX), you may have a claim for damages, Attorney Mark Tepper, a former New York Assistant Attorney General and Chief Trial Counsel at the Bureau of Investor Protection and Securities, said.

For a free case evaluation from the Mark A. Tepper law firm, email attorney Mark Tepper at askmark@marktepper.com or call 954-961-0096.

The Mark A. Tepper law firm is continuing its investigation into alleged claims against brokerage firms for recommending companies engaged in similar activities. The firm recently announced FINRA Arbitration Awards in separate claims for damages. Each of the claims was upheld by a FINRA arbitrator in favor of clients who had Linn Energy or Breitburn investments. "Investors who believe they've been defrauded should always investigate their legal rights to determine the merits of potential claims," Mr. Tepper said.

About Mark A. Tepper, P.A. (www.MarkTepper.com)

Attorney Mark A. Tepper is the former Chief Trial Counsel at the New York Attorney General's Bureau of Investor Protection and Securities. He has earned the reputation of "Investor Advocate" while practicing law for over 40 years representing individual investors. FINRA arbitrators have upheld stockbroker fraud claims filed by Mr. Tepper against many brokerage firms. A member of the Florida, New York and California Bars, Mr. Tepper is peer-reviewed for 18 consecutive years as AV PREEMINENT® for ethical standards and legal ability. It's the highest rating of lawyers in the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mark Hopkinson, NewsMark Public Relations

561-852-5767 mhopkinson@newsmarkpr.com

http://www.newsmarkpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-tepper-law-firm-alerts-investors-on-cempra-inc-and-maingate-mlp-fund-300654478.html

SOURCE Mark A. Tepper, P.A.

Related Links

http://www.MarkTepper.com

