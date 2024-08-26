Mark Tibergien Recognized with Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Wealth Management Industry Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry meets to celebrate the 10th annual 'Wealthies' – WealthManagement.com's widely popular industry awards program – award organizers will give a special lifetime achievement award to Mark Tibergien, a long-time wealth management executive, consultant, thought leader and author.

Judges for the Wealth Management Industry Awards chose to recognize Tibergien's remarkable tenure and wide-ranging influence on the wealth management industry. Beginning with his consultancy inside Moss Adams, Tibergien is widely known as the "father of practice management" in building out the tenets of what a successful financial advisory firm could be through a focus on professionalizing management, operations, and human capital. As part of this approach, Tibergien led the development and implementation of the industry's first benchmarking study, revealing the best practices, techniques and approaches to helping independent financial advisors grow, compete and succeed in an emerging industry.

This industry knowledge and consulting experience translated into a number of articles, books, seminars, and workshops that Tibergien authored and led, sharing his knowledge and expertise to help a coterie of small, independent firms attain billion-dollar status and who are now the shining stars leading the growth and success of the fastest growing segment in all of financial services.

After spending more than 20 years defining what it means to be a practice and business management consultant, Tibergien went on to become the CEO of Pershing Advisor Solutions, leading a fledgling custodian to become one of the industry's dominant players. His focus on practice management excellence remains across the industry as many of the professionals he mentored at Moss Adams, Pershing as well as his influence on his many clients, have all gone on to lead successful organizations in their own right, carrying on his legacy of excellence and transformation.

"We couldn't be more thrilled than to honor Mark at our 10th anniversary celebration," said David Armstrong, Executive Director, Content and User Engagement for WealthManagement.com. "Mark has done more than almost anyone to really define this industry and plot where it is going. His influence on how registered investment advisors think about what they do, and how they do it, extends down to the very foundations of the business. No one is as articulate on the details and nuances of this corner of financial services,"

Tibergien will be presented the lifetime achievement award at the upcoming Wealth Management Industry Awards celebration, to be held at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City on September 5, 2024.

