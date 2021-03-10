Mark Twain Communications Company selects Ericsson to upgrade network to 5G and deliver high-speed internet to Missouri

PLANO, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Mark Twain Communications Company (MTCC), a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) provider, to upgrade its existing 4G vendor equipment to be 5G ready and expand its capabilities in providing internet connectivity to rural America.

Mark Twain's CEO & General Manager Jim Lyon says: "Our partnership with Ericsson comes at a critical time as demand for seamless connectivity is at an all-time high. Ericsson's portfolio of solutions allows providers like Mark Twain to stay competitive with larger operators and further expand our network offerings for our regional customers."

Under the partnership, Ericsson will provide its Packet Core and Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions supporting advanced Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) technologies to replace and expand Mark Twain's coverage area across Missouri. As the sole provider of Mark Twain's Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) network, the upgraded technology includes Ericsson Enterprise Core, beamforming and Multi-User MIMO radios.

Rob Johnson, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Regional Carriers for Ericsson North America, says: "We are thrilled to work with Mark Twain as a trusted telecom partner to enhance their 4G network with more advanced capabilities. Increasing connectivity in rural areas has long been a top priority for Ericsson. Partnering with Mark Twain enables the expansion of coverage and services, while also further addressing the digital divide."

Ericsson Enterprise Core provides 4G and 5G connectivity for private and smaller networks with enhanced levels of security, performance, latency, and personalization that can be tailored to different use cases.

Ericsson's Massive MIMO technology and equipment improves capacity by transmitting data to multiple user devices using the same time and frequency resources with coordinated beam forming and beam steering increasing network capacity. As part of Ericsson's Massive MIMO technology, the Ericsson Uplink Booster is provided further enhancing coverage and uplink capacity. The technology plays an important role in the current evolution of mobile communication by easing the journey to 5G for both consumers and operators as it delivers a more seamless connectivity experience between varying bandwidth speeds.

This robust portfolio of products and technologies allow Mark Twain to expand its connectivity footprint and reach more customers, delivering high-speed internet to rural Missouri.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

[email protected]

(+46 10 719 69 92)

[email protected]

(+46 10 719 00 00)

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

SOURCE Ericsson

Related Links

ericsson.com

