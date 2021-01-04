Mark Twain Saloon and Casino of Virginia City, Nevada Chooses CasinoTrac Management System

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announced today that it will install its CasinoTrac system and provide services to enhance the player experience at The Mark Twain Saloon and Casino.

The Mark Twain Saloon & Casino has been tucked away along the boardwalk in Virginia City's Comstock Lode Mining District for more than 47 years. Home to the Gallery of Gunslingers and the "Face on the Barroom Floor", it's a great place to stop by for drinks and to try your luck at a game of chance. Virginia City's only 24-hour Saloon and Gambling Hall! The Mark Twain Saloon & Casino was built in 1863 and is one of less than 10 percent of buildings that survived the "Great Conflagration (fire) of 1875″. In 1971 Dee Schafer bought the building and became the first-or-second woman to receive a non-restricted gaming license in the state of Nevada. Today the Mark Twain is Virginia City's preferred stop for gambling. It features an exceptionally convivial staff as a player's club with many promotions to benefit the gambler.

"Our property is excited to partner with Table Trac, Inc. to continue to improve our operations. We identified a clear need to upgrade our player tracking and accounting capabilities and CasinoTrac was the clear choice," said Emily Schafer, General Manager of the Mark Twain Saloon and Casino.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc. said, "We are pleased to have The Mark Twain Saloon and Casino joining our growing list of casino system customers. We care about making our system easy to use and easy to own, with a commitment to service and value."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:

Robert Siqveland

Table Trac, Inc.

952-548-8877

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.

