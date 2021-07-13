Mark Tzatzaris joins Rep Data as Partner

NEW ORLEANS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Data, a full-service data collection firm for primary researchers, has added Mark Tzatzaris to its team. As Partner, Mark will help to continue the company's growth trajectory and nurture new business opportunities. He will apply his 16+ years of experience in the market research space, including in senior business development and sales positions for some of the industry's top companies, to his new role.

"Over the past year, Rep Data has grown exponentially, due in part to how we've built our expert team," said Patrick Stokes, founder and CEO of Rep Data. "Mark is the perfect addition to help us continue to build on this growth, further develop our business, and help our clients achieve their business objectives when it comes to primary research data collection."

Throughout his career, Tzatzaris has been consistently recognized as a top sales professional, helping numerous clients develop and incorporate online research methodologies into their suite of offerings. As Partner, he will generate new sales, strategize with clients on research initiatives, manage projects and strengthen relationships with insights professionals. Prior to joining Rep Data, Tzatzaris served in sales leadership roles with SurveyMonkey (now Momentive.ai), Lucid and Research Now (now Dynata). He holds a degree from The University of Texas at Arlington.

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for primary researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. The company's mission is to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms and more. www.repdatallc.com

