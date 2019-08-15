Mark W. Clark Named 2020 "Lawyer of the Year" in Product Liability Litigation by Best Lawyers® in America

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin is pleased to announce that Managing Partner Mark W. Clark has been named 2020 "Lawyer of the Year" in Product Liability Litigation in the 26th Edition of Best Lawyers® in America. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and community is honored with a "Lawyer of the Year" award, which is based on a rigorous peer-review survey.

The Best Lawyers® in America is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal industry. For more than three decades, it has been regarded – by both the profession and the public – as the most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction in the United States.

In addition to being named 2020 Products Liability Litigation "Lawyer of the Year," Clark was also selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers® in America for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Product Liability Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation, and Medical Malpractice for the 20th consecutive year.

Each of the five partners at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin were selected for inclusion in the 2020 Best Lawyers® edition based on their professional abilities in the areas of Product Liability Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation, and Medical Malpractice.

About Mark W. Clark, West Palm Beach Personal Injury Attorney

Mark Clark is managing partner at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin in West Palm Beach, Florida. He has been a board certified lawyer for more than 30 years, practicing in the areas of personal injury, products liability, and medical malpractice. He has dedicated his career to the representation of accident victims and their families and is highly regarded for his ability to obtain maximum recoveries for his clients, having obtained verdicts and settlements totaling more than $600 million dollars.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents, products liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases. They have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients.

