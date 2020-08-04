Mark Wahlberg And Jay Feldman Acquire Fourth Columbus Auto Dealership

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor, producer and businessman Mark Wahlberg is adding his fourth automotive dealership to his Columbus, Ohio portfolio. Along with business partner, veteran automotive dealer Jay Feldman, the duo announced they've acquired Jack Maxton Chevrolet and will name it Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Worthington.

"The people of Columbus have been good to us," said Wahlberg. "This latest acquisition just strengthens our roots and deepens our bond with the market."

Located at 700 E. Dublin-Granville Road, the Worthington store is located on 10 acres with 60,000 square feet of showroom, service and parts space. The location is equipped with 40 service bays.

Last month, Wahlberg and Feldman launched Mark Wahlberg Buick GMC and Mark Wahlberg Airstream & RV to go along with their 2018 inaugural location Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet. All three dealerships are on West Broad Street in Columbus.

"Having four dealerships in Columbus gives us the opportunity to provide consumers with a consistent sales and service experience," said Feldman. "The Mark Wahlberg imprint on four locations enables us to leverage the Wahlberg advantage of providing brand choices, offering huge selection at the lowest prices and delivering great customer service."

The former owner of the dealership, Jeff Mauk, said "The Maxton name has been on that Chevy dealership for 90 years. I know the current and future customers are in good hands with Mark and Jay at the helm."

The two Chevy locations makes Mark Wahlberg Auto Group the largest Chevy dealer in Columbus.

In addition to being business partners in the dealerships, Feldman and Wahlberg have been friends for several years and partners in several Wahlburgers restaurants.

Mark Wahlberg's portfolio of business interests includes a movie production company, a health and wellness company, a water line and the Wahlburgers restaurant chain that is currently franchised throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

The dealership acquisitions were represented by Tim Lamb at the Tim Lamb Group in Columbus.

The four Mark Wahlberg dealerships are hiring for several key sales and service positions in Columbus. For information, visit www.markwahlbergchevrolet.com

