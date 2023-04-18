Mark Wahlberg and Pro Golfer Abraham Ancer Go for Laughs, Not Par, In New Video from Vidanta and Flecha Azul

Launching Today, The Video Celebrates Friendship, Fun and Golf Leading Up to The Mexico Open at Vidanta

MEXICO CITY, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which will take place from April 27-30 at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta , the brand has released an entertaining new video featuring Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg and professional golfer Abraham Ancer. In the video, Mark Wahlberg jokingly distracts Abraham Ancer as he tries to play golf. Displaying bad golf etiquette, Wahlberg tries to make it harder for Ancer to focus on his game. Some of the dialogue in the video was ad-libbed by Wahlberg because the duo was having such a naturally fun time while filming the piece for Vidanta and their tequila Flecha Azul.

MARK WAHLBERG AND PRO GOLFER ABRAHAM ANCER HAVING FUN WHILE PLAYING GOLF AT VIDANTA NUEVO VALLARTA The award-winning Vidanta Vallarta Course, home to the Mexico Open at Vidanta, an official PGA TOUR event

While the video is lighthearted, Vidanta is serious about golf. The second consecutive Mexico Open at Vidanta will take place at the Vidanta Vallarta golf course from April 27-30, 2023. The tournament is an official PGA TOUR event that will feature 144 professional golfers competing for a purse of $7.7 million and 500 FedExCup points. As the leading course developer in Latin America, Vidanta cultivates truly unique golf experiences. From beautiful and challenging courses designed by the game's biggest names, including Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman, to best-in-class training facilities, Vidanta Golf offers golfers extraordinary ways to play in paradise.

"We are thrilled to have Mark Wahlberg and Abraham Ancer join us for this video, which showcases not only our beautiful Vidanta resort, but also the captivating beauty of Mexico," said Ivan Chavez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta. "The video captures the playful spirit of our brand, while highlighting the world-class golf facilities, breathtaking scenery, and the warmth of Mexican hospitality that Vidanta is known for."

"We at Flecha Azul are beyond thrilled to partner with Vidanta Resorts, Mexico's premier luxury vacation destination. The combination of our exquisite tequila and Vidanta's unmatched hospitality creates an unparalleled experience for all guests," said Aron Marquez, Co-Owner of Flecha Azul. "Together, we'll elevate the essence of Mexico with every sip, proving that Flecha Azul is truly the best tequila in the market."

The video, which takes place on the Greg Norman-designed Vidanta Vallarta golf course, showcases the stunning resort property and its luxurious amenities. Wahlberg's signature Flecha Azul tequila also makes an appearance in the video and is featured throughout the resort's bars and restaurants. The video is part of Vidanta's ongoing efforts to promote its properties to a global audience. With its picturesque location on Mexico's Pacific coast and world-class hospitality, Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta is a premier destination for travelers seeking luxury and relaxation.

"We are confident that this video will resonate with audiences and inspire them to visit our incredible resort and explore the captivating beauty of Mexico," said Chavez. "We invite everyone to come and experience the magic of Vidanta and the enchanting allure of Mexico for themselves."

The video is now available for viewing on Vidanta's social media channels and vidanta.com/golfetiquette. For more information about the resort and its amenities, visit www.vidanta.com.



ABOUT GRUPO VIDANTA

Founded in 1974 by the visionary leader of the tourism industry, Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is the most important comprehensive developer of tourism services in Mexico and Latin America, specializing in building and operating luxury vacation destinations, luxury resort hotel brands, real estate, golf courses, luxury beach clubs, cruise ships, theme parks, innovative experiences, and spectacular entertainment centers in Mexico.

The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations makes dream vacations a reality in the most coveted places on the coast of Mexico—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and coming soon East Cape. Their portfolio of world-class brands and experiences include such resort hotels as The Estates, AAA Five Diamond award-winning Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden, Ocean Breeze, among others; Vidanta Cruises, the first Mexican luxury cruise line; and SkyDream Parks Gondola, the world's first-ever gondola at a beach resort. In addition, Vidanta is redesigning the future of entertainment to bring to life a new universe filled with immersive adventures: VidantaWorld, theme and experiential parks for all generations.

Grupo Vidanta also continues to pioneer innovative partnerships, including original collaborations such as Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, a permanent show located at Vidanta Riviera Maya and the only Cirque du Soleil theatrical and culinary experience in the world. Grupo Vidanta also has an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to develop spectacular professional golf courses within Vidanta's different destinations. And the company is proud to partner with Grupo Salinas to host the 2022 -2024 PGA TOUR's Mexico Open at Vidanta, which is located at the award-winning Vidanta Vallarta Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold more than 2,000 luxurious vacation homes and is responsible for developing the first privately built airport in Mexico, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Listed by Forbes and Expansión as one of the best employers in Mexico, Grupo Vidanta maintains a solid commitment to its employees and the communities where it operates through its continuous mission dedicated to promoting social and environmental efforts, as recognized by such global authorities as EarthCheck, and through its non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Vidanta Foundation.

Visit www.GrupoVidanta.com or join the conversation on digital platforms with @Vidanta .

