Mark Wahlberg brings Flecha to Bella Terra Shopping Center

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor Mark Wahlberg is set to unveil Flecha, a vibrant polished casual dining experience, at Bella Terra Shopping Center in Huntington Beach, a DJM Capital property. This innovative dining concept, dubbed 'Mexican Redefined,' pays homage to culinary traditions while embracing fresh interpretations, promising a culinary journey with every plate.

Flecha at Bella Terra

"I am thrilled to introduce this new creative venture, Flecha, which embodies my passion for exceptional cuisine and dynamic entertainment. Bella Terra provides the ideal backdrop for this culinary expedition, and we are eager to offer residents of Huntington Beach and beyond an unparalleled upscale dining experience."

Flecha boasts a team of renowned international chefs and master mixologists who meticulously curate the menu and beverage selections, sourcing locally and infusing Mexican classics with contemporary flair. The restaurant, spanning 9,892 square feet, promises not only exceptional dining but also captivating entertainment, including live music, DJ nights, and exclusive events.

DJM, a leading Southern California-based private equity real estate developer, is the owner and operator of Bella Terra. Since its acquisition in 2005, DJM has transformed the shopping center into a vibrant community hub by curating a diverse array of dining, retail, and entertainment options. In 2019, DJM further enhanced the property by redesigning the central courtyard to include a stage, grassy lawn, and beer and wine garden, creating an inviting open-air atmosphere.

"We are delighted to welcome Flecha to the Bella Terra family and to introduce this exceptional addition to Huntington Beach," remarked Lindsay Parton, President of DJM. "With nearly two decades of stewardship over Bella Terra, we remain committed to evolving our retail offerings to provide the best experiences for our community. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with Mark and the Flecha Team on this exciting project."

In addition to Bella Terra, DJM has spearheaded notable developments such as Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland) and Pacific City in Huntington Beach. The company also owns and operates Lido Marina Village, a revered seaside destination in Newport Beach renowned for its eclectic blend of boutiques, cafes, and restaurants.

DJM is a private equity real estate owner, operator and developer based in California. DJM creates long-term value by transforming real estate to meet the 21st century demands of consumers, retailers, and office users. With a focus on placemaking, DJM leverages design, development, and best-in-class management to create places where people thrive. DJM is represented by a current portfolio of approximately four million square feet with an estimated portfolio value of $2 billion. For more information, please visit www.djmcapital.com .

