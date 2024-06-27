Mark Wahlberg Joins Cole Hauser's Free Rein Coffee as Investor and Brand Ambassador

Wahlberg is an active supporter of Veteran causes, helping Free Rein achieve its mission to Serve those who Serve™ with Smooth, Flavorful Coffee

SAN ANGELO, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Free Rein Coffee Company officially announced that actor, producer and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg is joining the team as an investor and brand ambassador.

Known for his '4am Club' early morning starts, Mark embodies Free Rein's 'Get Up and Get After It' spirit and, as a longtime supporter of veteran causes, was inspired by Free Rein's mission to 'Serve Those Who Serve'™. The brand gives back to those who serve their country and community, including active military, veterans, first responders, nurses and teachers.

"Free Rein is a natural fit for me given my history of working with veteran causes and their coffee is a staple in my daily routine" said Mark Wahlberg. "Cole and I share an ongoing commitment to veterans and the belief that hard work is the destination, not just the path. I'm excited to help Free Rein advance its mission to Serve Those Who Serve."

Free Rein Coffee Company was founded in San Angelo, TX, in 2023 by Cole Hauser, an entrepreneur, actor and producer alongside friends and fellow entrepreneurs Karl Pfluger, Aron Marquez and Paul Anderson. Slow-roasting its coffee in small batches, Free Rein makes honest, American coffee that's smooth but full of flavor, in a line including 8 different blends (from beans to grounds and pods), including Cole Hauser's signature blend, American Dirt .

"Mark shares a similar patriotism and passion for supporting veterans. We have both gone around not only our country, but the world to support them, and uplift them in any way we can," said Free Rein Coffee Co-founder Cole Hauser. "Mark has created an incredible platform to help us advance our mission: Serving those who serve our country and community and fueling folks to Get Up and Get After it so they can chase their dreams. I look forward to our partnership with Mark".

To purchase Free Rein Coffee, visit freereincoffee.com , with more retailer availability coming later this year.

About Free Rein Coffee Company:

Free Rein's mission is to provide high quality coffee to every early riser, midnight oil burner, dream chaser, risk taker, cowboy and cowgirl who wants to Get Up and Get After It™. Fired up by those who embody the hard charging spirit of the American Dream, Free Rein Founder Cole Hauser decided to start a coffee company that paid homage to them. He partnered up with friends Karl Pfluger, Aron Marquez, Paul Anderson, who all shared the same dream around quality coffee. Bold flavor. Small batch. 100% roasted in the USA. Together they searched for a roaster who embodied the pioneer's spirit, and eventually found the Deckers, a family that had been roasting coffee in San Angelo, Texas for over 25 years. The four friends decided to bring the family's West Texas heritage and know-how, and run with it, to wherever dreams are being chased. Free Rein is available in whole beans, ground beans, and single-serve pod formats; and ready to wear as a line of branded apparel and gear. To learn more visit freereincoffee.com .

