Mark Wahlberg Signs on to Raydiant's Dynamic Display Platform as Advisor and Customer

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant, a cloud-based, dynamic display platform for enterprise, today announced that actor, producer and businessman Mark Wahlberg has been added as a strategic advisor to the company. This announcement falls on the heels of the company's recent announcements surrounding a $7M fundraise, strategic partnerships with enterprise customers including BlueJeans, PosterMyWall, SinglePlatform and Soundtrack Your Brand, as well as the appointment of industry veteran Bobby Marhamat as CEO.

Raydiant

Wahlberg first became involved with Raydiant (formerly Mira, Inc.) when searching for an interactive video platform that could host multiple applications at his family-owned, LA-based Wahlburgers' restaurant while hosting a 2017 NBA All-Star party. Raydiant's platform that centrally deploys and manages applications across many screens provided a solution that included multi-screen, cloud-based displays with interchangeable menus, video assets, two-way communication and more.

Beyond this, together, Wahlberg and Raydiant leveraged the platform to create a deeper interactive experience branded "Virtual Visitor," that enabled the BlueJeans technology to engage users in multiple locations to fully experience the Virtual Visitor application including bringing Walhberg's mother, at home in Boston, into the LA-based event. The Raydiant/Wahlburgers engagement was displayed in the A&E "Wahlburgers" Season 9, Episode 4 (under the former name Mira).

"We are excited to have Mark and his team closely involved in and behind Raydiant's platform having worked closely with him and his team since our early days to develop a solution to make virtual visits from Mark and his family a possibility at his franchise restaurants," said Bobby Marhamat, Raydiant CEO. "With Mark a key part of the advisement team and an early investor, we will be able to deliver what we have done for Wahlburgers on an infinite level across SMB areas everywhere."

"The team at Raydiant has done a great job creating unique in-store experiences for consumers. I'm impressed with what they're doing for brick-and-mortar companies, and happy to get involved in spreading the word to other businesses," Mark Wahlberg stated.

Raydiant has built a rich application platform that offers videoconferencing (with BlueJeans), rich drag-and-drop content editing (with PosterMyWall), unified digital menu management (with SinglePlatform) and fully-licensed B2B music (with Soundtrack Your Brand). These partnerships further enable Raydiant to offer a best-in-class enterprise solution for dynamic displays.

Raydiant has thousands of current customers and is focused on multi-location brick and mortar businesses. It has quickly become the #1 Company in Digital Signage in reviews and ratings from third-party, peer-to-peer rating services G2 Crowd and Capterra based on customer satisfaction and has multiple positive testimonials from current clients.

About Raydiant

Raydiant brings screens to life by giving businesses the power to quickly and easily push content to any display. Founded in 2017, Raydiant enjoys support and financial backing from top strategic and technology investors, including Bloomberg, Inc., Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic VC, and Ron Conway.

Media Contact

Brett@FrontLines.io

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Raydiant