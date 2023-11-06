MARK WAHLBERG'S ACTIVE LIFESTYLE BRAND MUNICIPAL PARTNERS WITH CLEVELAND BROWNS DEFENSIVE END, MYLES GARRETT

The Partnership Was Born Out of the Shared Value of Inspiring the Community to Make Big Things Happen

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MUNICIPAL, a premium performance, comfort, and style-driven active lifestyle brand co-founded by Mark Wahlberg, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Cleveland Browns defensive end, Myles Garrett.

Garrett, one of the most dominant players in the NFL, was selected first overall in the 2017 draft by the Browns and is the franchise record holder for sacks in a season. He is a four time Pro Bowler and has twice been named to the NFL's All-Pro Team.

Myles Garrett for MUNICIPAL
Myles Garrett for MUNICIPAL

"Mark and I have had a relationship over the last few years. We've bonded over how much we love working hard to make our dreams come true," said Garrett. "So we're here to represent and inspire the dreamers who wake up every day ready to put in the work to turn their dreams into reality."

"You don't need to spend more than a few seconds talking to Myles to know he's built differently. In the gym, on the field, out in the community, he's all out and wont stop until he achieves what he's setting out to achieve. He's 100-percent a MUNICIPAL man," said Wahlberg.

Garrett's and MUNICIPAL's passion for supporting communities in need were a key driver for the partnership. Outside of football, Garrett is the Captain of the NFL Waterboys, an organization that helps to provide clean water to communities in the United States and internationally. Garrett and MUNICIPAL plan to work together and use their combined platforms to create good for the Cleveland community through various commercial and charitable initiatives. Garrett will join the company as an equity stakeholder and will represent MUNICIPAL's line of apparel on and off the field, during training, and additional appearances.

"MUNICIPAL is a brand focused on people from all walks of life reaching their goals and is dedicated to the spirit of community," said Garrett. "Athletes, creatives, entrepreneurs. If you have a dream and are willing to put in the work, great things will happen for you and the people you touch. I'm excited about working with a brand that's core values align so perfectly with my own."

"When you're building a company and looking for partners to represent what you're all about, you hope to attract someone exactly like Myles. He's right at the top of the list of athletes we not only admire but he also perfectly represents the MUNICIPAL mindset of Dream, Plan, Hustle, Repeat," said Harry Arnett, Municipal co-founder and CEO. "He's also my #1 pick for my team in our company basketball league."

For more information and to stay up to date on this partnership, please visit MUNICIPAL.com and follow along at @MUNICIPAL and @flash_garrett

About MUNICIPAL:

MUNICIPAL, co-founded by Mark Wahlberg, was created in 2019 to inspire people to bet on themselves and make big things happen. The premium comfort, bold style and versatile performance of their Sport Utility Gear supports that mindset and a diverse lifestyle we all live.      #DreamPlanHustleRepeat

SOURCE MUNICIPAL

