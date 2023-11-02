MARK WAHLBERG'S FUNCTIONAL ATHLEISURE BRAND MUNICIPAL PARTNERS WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS LINEBACKER, MATTHEW JUDON

News provided by

MUNICIPAL

02 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Brand Will Work with Judon to Support Several Gives Back Initiatives To The Local Boston Community

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MUNICIPAL, a premium performance, comfort, and style-driven apparel brand co-founded by Mark Wahlberg, is thrilled to announce its first official NFL partnership with New England Patriots linebacker, Matthew Judon.

The synergy between Judon and MUNICIPAL is not only rooted in Judon's long-standing admiration for the brand, but also in the shared connection to the Boston community. The two plan to partner together on a multitude of charitable initiatives that support the local underserved Boston community, including a Turkey Drive and a Coat Drive in the holiday season. The instant connection reflects the organic alignment of values and community spirit on both sides. Along with the philanthropic initiatives in play, the partnership will feature Judon in MUNICIPAL attire both on and off the field, during training, and beyond moving forward.

"I chose to partner with MUNICIPAL because of their values and community goals," said Judon. "Unlike a lot of other brands, MUNICIPAL is more than just a logo; they're about hustle and change. It was important for me to work with a brand that comes from the community and encourages changes in life."

Judon, known as one of the most disruptive defensive players in the NFL, joined the Patriots franchise in 2021, and since then has generated 28 sacks, including 15.5 in 2022, tied for fourth-most in the league. In two years with the franchise, he has earned his spot as the team's number-one player on the edge and has become a crucial component of the Patriot's defensive line.

"As a fellow Boston native, this partnership holds a special place in my heart. Matthew and I share a deep connection to the Boston community, and our commitment to making a positive impact together is unwavering," said Mark Wahlberg, Co-Founder of MUNICIPAL. "MUNICIPAL has always stood for pushing boundaries and overcoming obstacles, and that's exactly what Matthew embodies on the gridiron. We're absolutely thrilled to welcome him to the MUNICIPAL family, and together, we're primed to redefine comfort and style in the game."

MUNICIPAL, founded in 2019 by Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Harry Arnett, was created to inspire people to GO FOR IT & overcome any obstacle that gets in their way. MUNICIPAL's Sport Utility Gear is the most comfortable, stylish, and versatile version of the apparel that everyone loves to wear. 

For more information and to stay up to date on this partnership, please visit MUNICIPAL.com and follow along at @MUNICIPAL and @man_dammn9

About MUNICIPAL:
MUNICIPAL is a premium performance and style-driven athletic and casual apparel brand blending comfort and functionality, co-founded by Mark Wahlberg. The brand's superior-quality garments are designed with comfort in mind and are versatile enough for work, fitness, and everything in between. At its core, MUNICIPAL is a lifestyle, focused on the transformative power of self-belief. The brand's essence lives in stories of creativity, hustle, character, trusting your instincts, and overcoming every obstacle.

SOURCE MUNICIPAL

