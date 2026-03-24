MODESTO, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mark West and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced a multi-year agreement establishing Mark West as the Official Wine of Major League Baseball. This partnership unites two iconic brands that epitomize American tradition and excellence.

MARK WEST STEPS UP TO THE PLATE AS THE OFFICIAL WINE SPONSOR OF MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

As the category leader, Mark West (SRP $12.99) is outpacing competitors in share growth1 and is America's #1 Pinot Noir under $152 and the #2 Pinot Noir across all price points3. Celebrated for its approachable, fruit-forward style and consistently high-quality pours, Mark West brings people together for shared moments. Beginning this season, the brand will be integrated across MLB broadcast, digital and social platforms, offering fans a dependable wine choice that mirrors the reliability and enjoyment of Major League Baseball.

"Baseball has always been about connection — shared moments, traditions, and the thrill of being part of something bigger. With our MLB partnership, Mark West is bringing that spirit to life in a new way," said Britt West, Chief Commercial Officer, Gallo Wine and Spirits. "Our 'On the Mark' campaign celebrates fans who show up with passion and authenticity, just like we do with every bottle we make. We couldn't be more excited to raise a glass to the season ahead and to all the fans who make the game what it is."

As baseball continues its explosive global growth, MLB still reaches deeply into their local communities. Neighborhoods and hometown pride help create the foundations of fanbases that love baseball. Mark West's values mirror the importance of heritage and local pride that are at the heart of baseball. At the same time, MLB is continually energized by a new generation of fans and players who breathe new life into the rich traditions of the sport.

"The ubiquity of Major League Baseball across our country gives Mark West an unprecedented opportunity to expand its awareness and grow its brand with millions of baseball fans here in the U.S.," said Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB Chief Marketing Officer & Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Partnerships. "We're excited to see how we can help Mark West continue to increase its market share through our extensive media platforms and elevated brand association."

Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved three straight years of total attendance gains for the first time in 18 years and remains the best-attended sports league in the world. Since 2023, historic rule changes have improved the quality of play on the field, emphasizing speed and athleticism at a better pace. Viewership of MLB games nationally, locally, on MLB.TV and in Canada and Japan all increased over last year, with most platforms achieving double-digit percentage increases. Game Seven of the thrilling 2025 World Series presented by Capital One averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, dating back to Game Seven of the 1991 World Series. MLB.TV set another consumption record this season with 19.4 billion minutes watched, an increase of +34% over last year. The MLB App registered its most-trafficked season ever with daily traffic increasing by +18% over 2024. As the league expanded its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like reigning Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms, international events, and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy.

Whether at home or in the stands, Mark West invites fans of legal drinking age to raise a glass to the enduring tradition of baseball and the epic plays the game is known to deliver. For more information about Mark West and its partnership with MLB, please visit www.markwestwines.com or follow @MarkWestWines on social media.

About Mark West

Mark West was founded in 1978 with the desire to craft remarkable wines that deliver exceptional quality. With equal parts patience, hard work and passion, we've followed our dream from vineyard to barrel to bottle, rewarded by knowing that those who enjoy wine–from newbies to seasoned connoisseurs–savor every glass just as much as we do.

Media contact:

Caroline Shaw

[email protected]

1IRI – Total US MULO (B/W/S), 52 w/e 3-15-26, Top 4 Pinot Noirs, Dollar Share of Pinot Noir Chg vs PY

2 IRI – Total US MULO (B/W/S), 52 w/e 3-15-26, Pinot Noir UPCs, Price per Unit < $15, Dollar Sales

3 IRI – Total US MULO (B/W/S), 52 w/e 3-15-26, Pinot Noir UPCs, Dollar Sales

SOURCE Mark West