Mark Whiteley & Associates And S. Oliver & Associates Form Whiteley Oliver, LLC, A Premier Engineering, Surveying And Mapping Business

BEAUMONT, Texas, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Whiteley & Associates, LLC ("MWA") has partnered with S. Oliver & Associates, LLC ("SOA") to form Whiteley Oliver, LLC ("Whiteley Oliver"), a premier engineering, surveying and mapping business. Whiteley Oliver, which will be the sole owner of each of MWA and SOA, will command a deep array of personnel and equipment to include over 50 survey personnel, 30 Damage Prevention Specialists, 6 Registered Professional Land Surveyors and 2 Professional Engineers. Whiteley Oliver will continue to build on MWA and SOA's long-established reputations for integrity, safety, accountability, and reliability. Whiteley Oliver will be led by a seasoned management team with over 65 years of combined experience. Jason Whiteley, the son of the late Mark Whiteley, who founded MWA in 1980, will serve as its CEO. Stan Oliver, the founder of SOA, will continue as the President of SOA and will serve as a Board Member of Whiteley Oliver. Tom Rowe, the longtime VP of MWA and its current President, will continue serve as the President of MWA and a Board Member of Whiteley Oliver.

"Stan Oliver is a giant in the surveying community of Southeast Texas. His focus on customer-service, attention to detail and an inclusive family culture is unparalleled. We have worked alongside and around Stan for decades and are thrilled to be partnering with him and his team. The new partnership will combine the historical strengths of SOA with the historical strengths of MWA to provide our clients with a robust platform that is ready, willing and able to offer state of the art solutions to their most demanding problems," said Tom Rowe, President of Mark Whiteley & Associates, LLC.

"We are excited to partner with Jason, Tom and the entire MWA team. They share our values and our long-term vision to expand our geographic footprint and existing sales channels while maintaining our focus on customer satisfaction and retention. We are confident that this new partnership can build on our legacy and allow Whiteley Oliver to realize even greater growth objectives," said Stan Oliver, the President of S. Oliver & Associates, LLC.

"These are two of the most principled surveying businesses in the industry. The example set by Mark and Stan over the past decades ensures that when our clients call Whiteley Oliver, they know they will get best-in-class service by a team that is steeped with character and integrity. It's an honor to partner with Stan and Tom to lead our team to the next level while preserving the core values of our beginnings," said Jason Whiteley, CEO of Whiteley Oliver.

About MWA

Based in Beaumont, Texas, MWA has over 40 years' experience in engineering, surveying, and mapping business and has a blue-chip client base in Beaumont and the surrounding counties. MWA provides a wide array of engineering and surveying services, including title and boundary surveys, GIS, HD laser scanning and pipeline tool tracking. MWA continues to function as a wholly owned subsidiary of Whiteley Oliver, led by Tom Rowe, PE, RPLS.

About SOA

Based in Baytown and Huffman, Texas, SOA has over 25 years' experience in engineering, surveying, and mapping business and has a market-leading reputation in the pipeline and hydrographic surveying services. In addition, SOA provides a robust one-call service that routinely deploys more than 30 damage prevention specialists to assets across the region. SOA continues to function as a wholly owned subsidiary of Whiteley Oliver, led by Stan Oliver, RPLS.

About Whiteley Oliver

Whiteley Oliver is the parent company of MWA and SOA and provides a single point of contact to the numerous resources provided by each of MWA and SOA. Whiteley Oliver is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

