Mark Your Calendars: Celebrating a Milestone - The Fifth Annual National Ladder Safety Month Takes Place this March

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars for the fifth annual National Ladder Safety Month, taking place this March. Presented by the American Ladder Institute (ALI), National Ladder Safety Month is the only movement dedicated exclusively to the promotion of ladder safety, at home and at work.

National Ladder Safety Month 2021 Will Focus on Five Key Themes:

Throughout the month of March, National Ladder Safety Month will focus on five key themes with the ultimate goal of decreasing injuries and fatalities caused by the improper use of ladders.