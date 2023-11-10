MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE THIRD ANNUAL TITANIC SPEAKER SERIES IN ORLANDO IN 2024

News provided by

E/M Group, LLC

10 Nov, 2023, 11:38 ET

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Returning for its third year, the much-anticipated Titanic Speaker Series comes to Orlando, Florida at TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition April 12-15, 2024. The annual event will bring together Titanic enthusiasts and anyone who's ever asked, "Why Titanic?" with expert historians and oceanographers for unforgettable panel discussions, on-site events, and surprises!

Continue Reading
RMS TITANIC, INC. (PRNewsfoto/RMS Titanic, Inc.)
RMS TITANIC, INC. (PRNewsfoto/RMS Titanic, Inc.)

Guests will hear from remarkable individuals who have dedicated their lives to the preservation of Titanic and will have access to exclusive events with the opportunity to enhance their experience through a variety of options and packages. Guests may participate in person or virtually.

"The Titanic Speaker Series was born from the desire to unite not just people and experts passionate about Titanic, but anyone who's been curious or just starting to learn about the legendary Ship," said Jessica Sanders, President of RMS Titanic, Inc. and CEO of E/M Group. "We are incredibly grateful and humbled by how the community has received the annual event".

More information will be available in the upcoming months.

Visit titanicorlando.com for more information.

For media requests, please contact:  Wendy Perez ([email protected])

About E/M Group
Experiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.:
RMS Titanic, Inc.'s (RMST) mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of the passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wreck site imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wreck site. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.

SOURCE E/M Group, LLC

Also from this source

TITANIC: THE ARTEFACT EXHIBITION RETURNS TO AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 16, 2023, IN VICTORIA, MELBOURNE

TITANIC: THE ARTEFACT EXHIBITION RETURNS TO AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 16, 2023, IN VICTORIA, MELBOURNE

After blockbuster worldwide openings in Sweden, France, and the United States, the powerful story of Titanic is coming to Australia. Melbourne,...
TITANIC TOURING ARTIFACT EXHIBITION COMING TO PITTSBURGH'S CARNEGIE SCIENCE CENTER

TITANIC TOURING ARTIFACT EXHIBITION COMING TO PITTSBURGH'S CARNEGIE SCIENCE CENTER

TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition opens at Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this Saturday, October 21, 2023. E/M Group, RMS...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.