Mark Zuckerberg to Keynote 2020 Silicon Slopes Tech Summit

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Slopes announced today that Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will headline the annual Silicon Slopes Tech Summit. Held in Salt Lake City on January 30-31, 2020, the Summit brings together the brightest minds in tech and business.

"Mark is clearly recognized as one of the great entrepreneurs of our generation and we are thrilled to have his insights shared from our stage," said Clint Betts, executive director of Silicon Slopes. "We look forward to hearing from Mark, especially at a time when Utah's tech scene is booming and all eyes are on the growth and success we are experiencing."

Zuckerberg is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Facebook, which he founded in 2004. He is also the co-founder and co-CEO of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which is leveraging technology to help solve some of the world's toughest challenges – from eradicating disease, to improving education, to reforming the criminal justice system. Mark studied computer science at Harvard University before moving to Palo Alto, California in 2004.

In addition to Zuckerberg, featured speakers at the 2020 Summit include: Head of NASA Jim Bridenstine, AOL founder and Revolution CEO Steve Case, Peek CEO Ruzwana Bashir, iHeartMedia CMO Gayle Troberman, DocuSign CTO Kirsten Wolberg, JetBlue Airways founder David Neeleman, and others.

The Summit also plays host to the annual Startup Pitch Competition, which awards the winner $250,000, and, new in 2020, Slopes Arcade, a world-class esports tournament.

For more information, visit: www.ssts20.com.

About Silicon Slopes

Silicon Slopes is the voice, hub, and heart of Utah's startup and tech community. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization empowering Utah's startup and tech community to learn, connect, and serve in an effort to make entrepreneurship and opportunity in Silicon Slopes open and accessible to all. Spanning from Logan to St. George, Utah, Silicon Slopes is a state-wide organization and the official moniker of the state's startup and tech community.

About Silicon Slopes Tech Summit

Silicon Slopes Tech Summit is a globally recognized two-day summit organized and hosted by the Silicon Slopes organization and community. With some of the most prominent and leading minds in the tech industry taking the stage, Silicon Slopes Tech Summit is one of the largest annual tech events in the world, bringing out more than 20,000 attendees.

Silicon Slopes Tech Summit features prominent keynotes, premium breakout sessions, breathtaking entertainment, unbelievable parties, incredible networking opportunities, and an exclusive screening of a film from the Sundance Film Festival. The amount of talent and experience that's on display makes this a unique event that could only happen in Silicon Slopes.

