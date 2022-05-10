Mark43 and Cumbria Constabulary Announce New Deal to Enhance Community Safety Using a Modern Technology Solution

Mark43 was the force's vendor of choice due to its innovative, resilient, and best-in-class technology for first responders. In particular, the user-friendly data platform is cloud-native, which means it updates in real time, and allows for users to remain constantly connected and share mission-critical data throughout day-to-day work to keep residents safe.

By selecting Mark43, Cumbria Constabulary is continuing to stay at the forefront of U.K. policing in its use of digital technology to serve its communities. This investment will mark a major milestone as Cumbria looks to maximize the time spent by 1,285 police officers and about 680 civilian staff. The officers and staff will use this data platform in everyday policing, including on the frontline, as officers aim to solve and deter crime and keep people safe. Specifically, this software will be used to write reports, undertake investigations, more efficiently deploy resources, support safeguarding and victim care, and for officers to maintain a dialogue with their community members.

This new system will reduce duplication, red tape and time officers spend doing deskwork and on computers – meaning officers can spend more time tackling crime, responding to the public and being out and about in the community. In addition, with dedicated customer support, Mark43 will provide 24/7, steadfast assistance that is second to none to address any customer needs and questions as they arise.

As part of the selection process, staff from Mark43 spent time with the force over the last year to find out how they work and how the systems would best serve the aims of solving and deterring crime and keeping people safe. Mark43 went out with response officers, visited police stations and sites, and participated in dozens of meetings to get to the bottom of what works best and what will be best for the future of policing.

Chief Constable Michelle Skeer said: "Our investment in new technology has one key aim – making sure we provide the best possible policing service to the people of Cumbria and those who work and visit our county. Improving the digital tools and systems with which our officers and staff do their jobs means they are able to work smarter and more efficiently, giving them more opportunity to be out and visible in our communities, which we know people want. Ultimately, this partnership will help our officers do their jobs better for the benefit of tackling and deterring crime and keeping the communities of Cumbria safe."

Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Blackwell said: "The system Mark43 will be providing us with will help us continually improve for the benefit of our workforce and the public. Our officers and staff use digital systems throughout their duties and having them as streamlined and free of duplication as possible means more officers out on the beat or spending time keeping people safe. This new technology is aimed at helping operational policing – the officers on the frontline keeping our communities safe. We're delighted to be working with Mark43 on this exciting partnership."

Cumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall said: "Mark43 is an innovative system which I expect will assist with reducing paperwork, improve essential information flow for officers and give them more time to be back in our communities. The system will of course need some time to settle and become fully effective, but it demonstrates yet again that Cumbria are right at the leading edge in policing technology. As PCC I know that Police visibility is really important to the public and I am keen to do all we can to see effective policing in our neighbourhoods, using technology to enable this is key. The face of Policing is always changing, and more crime occurs online and behind closed doors; this means we need more officers dealing with these crimes appropriately. Mark43 gives our officers more opportunity to walk the streets and be seen. I look forward to working with Mark43 and I will be monitoring to see the actual effect and positive impact for our communities supporting the work of Cumbria Constabulary."

Matt Polega, Co-Founder of Mark43 and Head of Marketing, Communications and Public Policy said: "We are thrilled to launch this partnership with Cumbria Constabulary to support their mission of employing modern technology to help keep residents safe. With this implementation, Mark43 is bringing proven technology that will undoubtedly save time, avoid duplication and equip first responders with the modern technology solution they deserve."

About Mark43

