Mark43 Announces $101M in Series E Funding Led by The Spruce House Partnership and Tiger Global Management

After a monumental year in public safety, Mark43 will continue to invest in its vision of data-driven public safety across the U.S. and abroad.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Mark43 , the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today announced $101 million in Series E funding led by The Spruce House Partnership and Tiger Global Management. The Radcliff Companies, Australia's 29th Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, and former Lord Mayor of Sydney Lucy Turnbull also participated in this round. They joined Goldman Sachs, General Catalyst, Spark Capital, HighSage Ventures, and Avenir Capital in backing Mark43's vision for the future of government technology. To date, the company has raised a total of $257 million to address the rapidly changing public safety market.

Mark43 is the platform of choice for major U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Washington D.C, San Antonio, and Seattle. In partnership with its customers, Mark43 will utilize the funding to develop new products that support community well-being and foster dialogue between public safety agencies and the communities they serve. Mark43 will also dedicate significant resources to amplifying technology's role in helping public safety be more data-driven and adaptive to today's challenges.

"Public safety in the United States is evolving more quickly than ever," said Scott Crouch, CEO and co-founder of Mark43. "With this new capital and key public policy hires, we can continue delivering technology that improves the safety and quality of life for all."

In keeping with this mission, Mark43 welcomed Ganesha Martin as its Vice President of Public Policy and Community Affairs. Martin is a change agent working at the intersection of diversity, law, and police reform. Her new role centers on uplifting police and citizen voices to create sustainable, structural change. Previously, Martin served as the Director of the Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice in Baltimore and led Community Affairs and Compliance at the Baltimore Police Department.

"Mark43 is working to solve one of the most salient and nuanced challenges in American society today," said Ben Stein, co-founder of The Spruce House Partnership. "Taking a differentiated, thoughtful approach to public safety, Mark43 has solidified its leadership in both the domestic and international public safety technology markets. We are honored to partner with Scott and the Mark43 team and to be a long-term, supportive partner as they continue to develop technology and software that will make communities around the world safer."

The company will also continue to grow its international presence after signing a contract with the New South Wales Police Force in Australia , the third-largest police force in the English-speaking world. As the first vendor to implement a cloud-native platform with an international police agency, Mark43 will build on that momentum by establishing a new office in the United Kingdom and expanding the company's Toronto office to support its presence in Canada.

With over 120 public safety agency customers across the U.S. and abroad, the company recently launched Mark43 RMS Essentials to address the largest and most underserved portion of the public safety market: agencies of 50 or fewer sworn personnel. Additionally, the company has continued to expand the capabilities of its platform, announcing its ability to support agencies using Microsoft Azure in addition to Amazon Web Services.

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world's most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, analytics, and property and evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven't. Mark43 provides a refreshing, proven, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 120 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-native products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform always outpaces the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com .

About The Spruce House Partnership

The Spruce House Partnership was founded in 2005 and focuses solely on partnering with exceptional founder CEOs as long-term and supportive investors in both public and private companies.

PR Contact

Solange Pittet

[email protected]

SOURCE Mark43

Related Links

https://www.mark43.com

