Mark43 Announces New National Partnership with 30x30 to Increase Representation of Women in Policing

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading public safety technology company Mark43 announced a partnership with the 30x30 Initiative, a national effort housed in the Policing Project at the New York University School of Law, to advance women in policing. Currently, more than 150 law enforcement agencies have taken the 30x30 pledge: a commitment to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030.

Beginning today, March 31, Mark43 and 30x30 launched the first in a series of listening sessions that bring together women from police departments for facilitated conversations to share insight and problem solve. Today's session includes participants from the Baltimore County Police Department, Baltimore Police Department, Hyattsville Police Department and American University Police Department.

Each stop across the country, co-hosted by Mark43 and 30x30, will be specifically designed to capture actionable insights to attract more women to law enforcement careers and support their professional development. Following the focus groups, Mark43 and 30x30 will share findings and additional recommendations for police departments.

Ganesha Martin, Vice President of Community Affairs & Public Policy, Mark43 and Steering Committee Member, 30x30 Initiative said: "We are thrilled to partner with 30x30 to advance the representation and experiences of women in policing agencies nationwide. Made possible by support from Mark43, these listening sessions will give a megaphone to women on the ground to problem solve and enact change. At Mark43, we are committed to being more than a public safety software platform – we want to be part of the solution, and that includes addressing the historic underrepresentation of women in law enforcement. Today's listening session kick-off and our partnership with 30x30 is a step forward in our shared mission of enhancing equity across police departments."

Maureen Quinn McGough, 30x30 co-founder and chief of strategic initiatives for The Policing Project at NYU School of Law said: "We are grateful to Mark43 for their leadership, support and advocacy for women in policing. Mark43's generosity through these listening sessions will provide critical insight into the experiences and priorities of women in blue across the country, allowing us to better develop programs and strategies to support them and transform police department culture so that women and other under-represented officers don't just survive, but thrive. We look forward to growing our partnership as we work toward our shared mission of a safer, more inclusive future."

Chief Melissa Hyatt, Police Chief of Baltimore County Police Department and host of the inaugural listening session said: "As the Baltimore County Police Department strives to attract more women to the profession of policing, the Department is excited to be partnering with 30x30 to host an upcoming listening session. This opportunity provides a platform to further discuss the importance of this initiative and its impact on our communities and careers."

Nationwide, women comprise only 13 percent of sworn law enforcement personnel and only three percent of leadership positions. Research shows that women officers often achieve better public safety outcomes. Mark43 is committed to supporting programs that develop public safety workforces reflective of the communities they serve. Further, this initiative is representative of Mark43's belief that public safety agencies must prioritize social responsibility, diversity, and inclusion. Communities thrive when they see themselves represented in local policies, practices, and personnel.

Mark43 encourages law enforcement agencies to take the 30x30 Pledge and commit to increasing women recruits to 30 percent by 2030.

About 30x30

The 30×30 Initiative is a coalition of police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations who have joined together to advance the representation and experiences of women in policing agencies across the United States. Housed at the Policing Project at the New York University School of Law, 30x30 was founded with the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE), with support from Microsoft's Justice Reform Initiative. More about how to get involved, participating agencies and partnered professional organizations can be found at 30x30initiative.org.

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world's most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, analytics, and property and evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven't. Mark43 provides a refreshing, proven, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 120 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-native products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, improving safety and quality of life for all. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.

