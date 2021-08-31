Mark43 Announces Partnership with Location Technology Company what3words, Bringing Additional Precision and Accuracy to its Computer-Aided Dispatch

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark43 , the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today announced that it has partnered with innovative location technology what3words . With this integration, Mark43 will offer public safety officials a more granular way to locate emergencies faster than ever before, using unique combinations of just three words.

what3words will integrate with Mark43's Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) to provide more specific insight into a response location. Additionally, Mark43's location geocoding will be seamlessly enabled with what3words technology to allow for easy integration within the existing user-friendly Mark43 framework.

The addition of what3words' technology supports Mark43's goal of enabling cutting edge service for its public safety customers through a robust platform. what3words has divided the world into a grid of 10ft squares and given each square a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address. For example, a parking lot entrance might be titled, "/// voice.gifted.agree ," or a specific stadium exit might be titled, "/// invest.bridge.spicy ." Using a what3words address provides responders with a simple way to describe precisely where help is needed, allowing public safety officials to dispatch resources directly to the scene. This innovative technology ensures that people who may be struggling to communicate, are in a remote location, or have a low-quality call are still able to be found and assisted.

"Emergencies can happen anywhere, and at any time, which makes it critical to know exactly where to send help," said Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words. "When callers are in distress, describing their location can be difficult, which makes it all the more challenging for first responders to identify their exact location. We're proud to be supporting Mark43 with their mission of ensuring first responders have the best tools to ensure they can do their jobs efficiently, and we're excited to be able to make that more of a reality through this partnership."

"Mark43 has always been committed to delivering the most modern and innovative software solutions for public safety agencies around the world," said Matthew Polega, Co-founder and Head of Communications and Public Policy at Mark43. "In a high-pressure situation, every second counts. That's why we are honored to partner with what3words to deliver an integration that allows public safety officials to respond to calls faster and with more precision than ever."

Maintaining a global presence that consistently delivers an excellent customer experience, Mark43 continuously looks for additional ways to improve and bolster the capabilities of its technology. As public safety missions continue to evolve, Mark43 is dedicated to offering solutions for agencies anywhere, regardless of their size or mission.

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world's most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, analytics, and property and evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven't. Mark43 provides a refreshing, proven, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 120 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-native products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform always outpaces the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.

About what3words

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is the simplest way to talk about location. The system covers the entire world, never needs updating, and works offline. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. It is optimised for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes.

The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android , and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in over 45 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. what3words is integrated into apps, platforms and websites, with just a few lines of code. Products are available for free or for a nominal fee for qualifying NGOs. Its partners include Mercedes-Benz, Triumph Motorcycles, Premier Inn, the AA and many emergency services across the world.

what3words has a team of over 100 people, across offices in London UK, San-Francisco USA, Johannesburg ZA and Ulaanbaatar Mongolia. The company has raised over £80 million in capital from investors such as Intel, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, Subaru and the Sony Investment Fund.

