Mark43 Elevates Employee Benefits Offering with Competitive New Package that Includes College Loan Repayment Matching

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the tails of being named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021, Mark43 , the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today announced a new, competitive benefits package available to all current and future Mark43 employees.

The mighty package competes with the likes of benefits packages offered by major technology organizations across the U.S. In addition to the current offerings of fully paid medical, dental, mental health, and vision coverage for employees and their families, included in the new offering is a generous 401k match, paid parental leave extended to up to 18-weeks for both primary and secondary caregivers, college loan repayment matching, and one-month paid sabbaticals for employees that have been with Mark43 for a minimum of five years. Understanding that an investment in sustaining a positive work culture helps to deliver better experiences for its partner public safety agencies–and the communities these agencies serve–Mark43 will continue to prioritize its employees' benefits and wellbeing.

"As we look forward to returning to the office, Mark43 is more committed than ever to providing our employees and their families with holistic and comprehensive benefits, regardless of their tenure with the company," said Steve Hoffman, VP of People at Mark43. "What defines a positive workplace has continued to evolve over the years, and ensuring our employees have the benefits that are meaningful to them and their families as they navigate life's changes is of the utmost importance to us. Each of these benefits can have a huge impact for our employees. In particular, the college loan match addresses a greater societal issue, college loan debt, and the new benefit seeks to address that to jumpstart our current and future employees' long term financial wellbeing."

Mark43 is a leader in the public safety industry employing over 240 staff around the globe with offices in the U.S., Australia and Canada. Its mission is to deliver technology that improves the wellbeing and quality of life for all. At Mark43, these same values are upheld internally with the understanding that employee wellbeing is equally as important as its external mission. The company plans to continue expanding its global presence throughout 2021 with the vision of implementing its industry-leading technology globally to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Those interested in career opportunities with Mark43 can visit Mark43.com/careers or reach out to [email protected] to learn more.

