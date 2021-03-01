Mark43 Officially Signs Landmark Partnership with New South Wales Police Force in Australia, Inking Largest Deal of its Kind

Mark43 will implement IPOS for its first international customer, the 18,000-user New South Wales Police Force

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software company, today announced that it has signed on to be the designated technology partner for the New South Wales Police Force (NSWPF), becoming the first American single-platform Records Management System (RMS) and Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) provider to sign a contract of this size in the international market.

Mark43 will provide and implement the call-taking, dispatch, records, investigations, and forensics components of the new Integrated Policing Operations System (IPOS) for NSWPF. After the rigorous process of choosing a vendor, NSWPF has selected Mark43 to institute transformational change across the force and bring a modularized solution that will create process efficiency for users, reduce data entry time, decrease incident response times, and improve officer safety through real-time field monitoring and in-time information.

Working with over 100 public safety agencies across North America, Mark43 builds the world's most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, analytics, and property and evidence platform – the cloud-based suite is constantly updated to guarantee that applications are always improving. With a dedicated customer support team for NSWPF, Mark43 provides unwavering support to address customer needs and questions as they arise.

As one of the largest police forces in the world, NSWPF's approximately 18,000 sworn officers will leverage Mark43's technology to make operations more efficient across the state of New South Wales. NSWPF is Australia's oldest and largest police organization providing community-based policing to a population of nearly 8 million people in the state of New South Wales. With more than 400 stations, NSWPF also serves a wide range of ethnic communities that speak over 30 languages.

"Ensuring the safety of the community of New South Wales is our top priority," said Deputy Commissioner Corporate Services, Mal Lanyon. "In partnership with Mark43, NSW Police Force is equipping our frontline police with the best digital technology and capabilities available in the world to prevent, disrupt and respond to crime and serve the needs of our community," said Deputy Commissioner Lanyon.

"Signing with New South Wales Police Force solidifies Mark43's presence in the international public safety market," said Scott Crouch, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mark43. "With this historic partnership, Mark43 is bringing our tried and true approach to one of the largest police forces in the English speaking world, and we look forward to working side by side with the New South Wales Police team to modernize public safety technology in Australia."

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world's most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, Analytics, and Property and Evidence platform, while maintaining industry-leading customer support. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven't. Mark43 provides a proven enterprise implementation experience and product for over 100 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency in servicing major agencies. The cloud-based products utilize the latest technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform will continue to outpace the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.

