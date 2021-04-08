'Mark43 RMS Essentials' Package Launches, Offering Robust Functionality at an Affordable Price

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark43 , the leading cloud-native based public safety software company, today announced the launch of Mark43 RMS Essentials –a new offering for law enforcement agencies with 50 or fewer sworn personnel across the U.S. The solution allows agencies to leverage all of the best parts of Mark43 RMS at a lower cost while still providing quick deployment and streamlined federal and state-specific NIBRS compliance.

Mark43 RMS Essentials fills the need for law enforcement agencies who are in search of modern technology but can't necessarily budget for expensive purchases like major municipalities can. The offering equips departments with the market-defining features of the Mark43 platform and Records Management System (RMS): robust public safety software, industry-leading project implementation management, and premier customer support. Now, any agency can tap into the extraordinary features of Mark43's platform without the financial burden–a vital option for the 10,000-plus police agencies across the U.S. comprised of 50 or fewer sworn personnel.

"Mark43 RMS provides the fastest, most pleasant law enforcement report-writing experience possible," said Florian Mayr, Co-Founder and Head of Product at Mark43. "With Mark43 RMS Essentials, we're removing the barrier of cost to the modern technologies law enforcement agencies need in order to do their jobs efficiently, safely, and effectively–without sacrificing functionality."

In addition to the aforementioned services, Mark43 RMS Essentials provides powerful analytical capabilities, supplying dashboard and statistical reporting functionality through the Mark43 Business Intelligence Suite. Additionally, Mark43 RMS Essentials includes advanced investigations functionality for industry-leading case management.

Mark43 was purpose-built in the cloud to ensure its software is constantly updated, guaranteeing that the technologies respond to the changing needs of its customers. As public safety missions continue to evolve, Mark43 is dedicated to offering solutions for agencies nationwide, regardless of their size.

Public safety officials interested in learning more can visit www.mark43.com/rms-essentials or reach out to [email protected] .

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world's most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, analytics, and property and evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven't. Mark43 provides a refreshing, battle-tested, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 120 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-native products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform always outpaces the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com .

